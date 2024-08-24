Patong leaders back legalising sex work for safety and health

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Patong’s key figures unanimously support the legalisation of sex work, asserting that it will enhance safety and health protection for sex workers and their clients.

President of the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) Weerawit Kreuasombat highlighted the current paradox of Thailand’s stance on its renowned sex industry.

“Thailand is known for its sex industry, yet maintains a hypocritical stance towards it.”

Weerawit added that areas like Patpong in Bangkok, Pattaya, and Patong are widely recognised for such activities, yet government officials and police turn a blind eye.

Last October, the push for legalising sex work gained momentum when former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged to pass three significant bills, including one to amend the 1996 Act on illegal prostitution suppression and prevention. The other promised laws were the Marriage Equality Bill, passed by the Senate on June 18, and a bill to allow transgender individuals to amend their gender marker on official documents, which has yet to be ratified.

However, discussions have since stalled. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was recently selected as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister, has not yet disclosed her policy on the matter. Paetongtarn last visited Phuket in June for the Pride parade in Patong.

Weerawit emphasised the practicality of legalising sex work, noting the economic benefits and the potential for taxable income.

“Legalising sex work makes plain sense. Beyond the economic benefit, it would positively impact safety and protection for sex workers and customers.”

The PEBA president also mentioned that regulated venues providing sex workers would be contained in specific areas, making them subject to government inspections, including health checks.

“Just like entertainment zones allowed to remain open until 4am, we can ensure no such venues are near schools or temples.”

Weerawit stressed that legalising sex work would increase awareness of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and ensure that venue operators and sex workers are informed about prevention and treatment options.

“The PEBA already visits bar owners to encourage health checks for sex workers. If sex work zones are created, we can ensure all sex workers receive free health checks every month.”

Patong mayor

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and his sister, Deputy Mayor Lalita, both prioritise health issues. Mayor Chalermsak believes legalisation would result in better control and safety for both sex workers and tourists.

“It will help track and elevate safety and security, bringing more sex workers into the system for proper health checks and protection measures.”

Deputy Mayor Lalita expressed concern about the rising number of HIV cases in Phuket, noting that in 2022 there were 5,542 known cases, with 714 in Patong. By 2023, the number rose to 5,922 in Phuket, with 785 in Patong. This year, the numbers have further increased to 6,283 in Phuket, with 822 in Patong.

“Seeing these numbers constantly increasing makes me worry.”

Both Mayor Chalermsak and Deputy Mayor Lalita are aware of the stigma, lack of healthcare access, and challenges sex workers face in seeking help from government services.

“The challenge is that sex worker groups often feel uncomfortable or embarrassed seeking help from government agencies and prefer support from NGOs.”

Mayor Chalermsak noted that disease control was better managed when stricter bar regulations were in place.

“Nowadays, sex work is more accessible, and more people can work in the industry freely without oversight from bar owners.”

Deputy Mayor Lalita pointed out that NGOs are more effective in supporting sex workers than government services.

“NGOs are more understanding, know how to approach this group, and receive good training. Government service providers need better training and clear guidelines.”

She added that the government should proactively reach out to sex workers and ensure their information is protected.

Deputy Mayor Lalita also expressed concern about the exploitation of freelance sex workers and the increasing number of young teenagers entering the industry voluntarily.

“Legalising sex work could improve regulation, allowing for better tracking and oversight, enhancing safety and security for both tourists and sex workers.”

Patong Police Chief Chalermchai Hersawat noted that his officers focus on protecting minors, evidenced by recent raids and arrests of bar owners for employing underage sex workers.

Sex workers

A 23 year old sex worker in Phuket Town welcomed the move towards legalisation, stating it would improve healthcare access and reduce costs. A 31 year old sex worker suggested it could reduce rape cases. A 28 year old sex worker in Patong argued that legalisation would guarantee improved health services and safety measures.

All three sex workers agreed that legalising their profession would ensure better protection and safety, both physically and health-wise, reported Phuket News.