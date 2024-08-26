iFX EXPO Asia 2024 returns to Bangkok. Here’s what to expect from Asia’s largest B2B online trading event

iFX EXPO Asia 2024, the premier networking event for the online trading industry, will return to the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre from September 16 to 18. The multi-day event will bring together top-tier professionals and leading brands under one roof. Expect to get a first-hand look at advanced trading technologies and solutions from the industry’s most influential players, such as FXGT, Equiti Capital, Peska, B2Broker, Libertex, LMAX, Match Prime, Acuity, MC Markets, and FunderPro.

Online registration is now open if you want to secure your spot at the expo, where you’ll get a chance to engage with thought leaders, network with industry experts, and stay updated on the latest trends— all for free.

Networking at every turn

Networking is at the heart of iFX EXPO Asia 2024. Throughout the two-day event, dedicated Networking Lounges will provide ample opportunities to connect with industry peers, explore groundbreaking innovations, and forge strategic partnerships that could shape the future of their businesses. There’s even an official event app designed to facilitate connections and establish long-lasting relationships.

Besides the main event, attendees can look forward to the official Iconic Welcome party as well. This party is the place to catch up with important clients and meet new potential business partners in a lively setting.

Additionally, the Night Party offers a more informal environment where industry leaders and professionals can get together and unwind. Scheduled at the end of the first day of the exhibition, attendees can enjoy music, entertainment, delicious food, and drinks while engaging in meaningful conversations at the TRIBE Sky Beach Club.

Leading brands on display

“iFX EXPO was started with one goal in mind: to bring major players from finance and fintech together. Now, more than ten years down the line, iFX EXPO has become the largest gathering open to B2B players, from online trading to fintech, to regtech globally and a launchpad for financial firms looking for expansion,” shared George Panagiotou, CEO of Ultimate Fintech, the organiser of iFX EXPO, in a recent interview with Gulf News regarding the expo in Dubai earlier this year. The upcoming expo in Bangkok promises to deliver the same high calibre of engagement and opportunities.

The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing online trading markets globally. By 2031, the trading software market in Asia is expected to reach $19.68 billion, growing at a compound annual rate of 7.84% from 2024 to 2031. Additionally, Bangkok’s strategic location as the capital of Thailand, coupled with the country’s digital assets market, is projected to grow by 15.75% by 2025, positioning Thailand as a rising star in the global fintech arena. These factors make iFX EXPO Asia 2024 in Bangkok the ideal platform for companies looking to expand their footprint in this dynamic and fast-evolving region.

The expo will host over 3,500 delegates from more than 1,600 companies. This diverse group includes retail and institutional brokers, affiliates, introducing brokers (IBs), payment service providers (PSPs), banks, liquidity providers, technology firms, digital asset companies, and a variety of fintech enterprises. Thus, it’s an excellent place to explore a range of innovative technologies and products. Attendees can also engage directly with leading brokers and find suitable partnership programs for their businesses.

A thought-provoking agenda for Thailand’s thriving market

iFX Expo Asia 2024’s agenda is designed to address the industry’s most pressing topics, with a particular focus on the rapidly expanding fintech sector in Asia-Pacific and Thailand. The Bank of Thailand has predicted a 30% increase in fintech service users, fueled by the country’s ongoing digital banking revolution and supportive government policies. This growth is part of Thailand’s broader digital transformation, which also includes a projected 20% expansion in the e-commerce market this year.

Industry leaders will explore these pressing topics in depth at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub. Some of the main topics include:

Crypto in Asia: The World is Watching

Asia’s Rise: Serving Prop-Trading Potential

IBs & Affiliates for Successful Business Development

Exclusive Startup Guide: The Funding Game

Each session will be led by a roster of top speakers, including Mona Zoet of RegPac Revolution, Rahul Mahajan of Nagarro, Kamalika Poddar of LXME, Otakar Suffner of FTMO, Penny Chai of Sumsub, and Muneeb Khan of Kraken. Their insights and expertise will shed light on the future of fintech in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region. They will also offer valuable perspectives on global trends in the industry.

Convenient accommodation options

The iFX EXPO Asia 2024 will take place at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre, a five-star luxury hotel. This makes it easy for attendees to stay right where the expo is happening for a seamless experience. Plus, special rates are available for stays between September 14 to 21. However, rooms are limited, so it’s a good idea to book as early as possible.

Register online for an enhanced experience

Skip the queue and gain immediate access to all the benefits of the iFX EXPO Pass by registering online. The pass is completely free and includes:

2-day access to 130+ exhibitors

27+ Speaker sessions and Q&As at the Speaker Hall and Idea Hub

13+ hours of industry-leading content covering 25+ hot topics

Entry to sponsored F&B areas

Exclusive access to the Welcome Party

VIP entry to the iconic Night Party

Full access to the iFX EXPO Networking App

For the latest updates and information, follow iFX EXPO Asia 2024 on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Sponsored