AI scandal: PPRP slams fake Prawit leadership ambition audio clip

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) vehemently denied the authenticity of an explosive audio clip, which allegedly features its leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan expressing his desire to lead the country. The party insists the clip is an AI-generated fake.

The controversial recording was aired on the popular programme Inside Thailand, alongside three other voice clips supposedly involving Prawit. In the first clip, a man is heard discussing his ambition to become “Number 1” after serving as deputy and working closely with the prime minister.

Advertisements

“I’ve been a deputy and worked for the prime minister for a long time… now I want the people to give me a chance to be number 1,” the voice declared.

In response, another voice urged, “You should try to communicate with the people.”

However, PPRP spokesman Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai quickly dismissed the recordings as fraudulent. After consulting both Prawit and deputy party leader Chaiwut Thaanakamanusorn, Piya stated that the two men denied the voices were theirs.

“We believe the clips were created using AI.”

Piya also criticised the programme for failing to verify the clip’s authenticity.

Advertisements

The second clip reportedly featured a heated conversation where one man refused to step down as party leader and mentioned money distribution. The third discussed ministry appointments, allegedly within the Interior Ministry.

The final clip, however, took a dramatic twist when Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Suttiphong Julcharoen admitted his voice was featured. He acknowledged discussing the dissolution of a party while Prawit was deputy prime minister, overseeing security and the Interior Ministry, reported Bangkok Post.

Prawit was recently embroiled in another controversy when he slapped a reporter as he walked to his car in a heated exchange.

The News Broadcasting Council of Thailand (NBCT) and the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association have formally requested House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to investigate Prawit’s actions.

NBCT president Supan Rakchuea revealed that the video captures Prawit appearing visibly frustrated before resorting to physical aggression.