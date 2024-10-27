Two students drown in Chonburi reservoir whirlpool tragedy

Picture courtesy of Topnews

Two students drowned in a reservoir after being sucked into a whirlpool while swimming to beat the heat during their school holidays. Friends called for help, but it was too late. Their bodies were found by divers an hour later.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pornchai Lueaphon, an investigator from Phlu Ta Luang Police Station in Chon Buri province, received the distress call at 5pm. The incident occurred at the Bang Phai Reservoir in Moo 2, Phlu Ta Luang, Sattahip district.

Upon receiving the report, officials, along with divers from the Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Sattahip Foundation, Sawang Porn Rescue Unit Rayong, and the Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya, quickly arrived at the scene.

Divers searched the area around the overflow reservoir for about an hour before discovering the bodies of 13 year old Kwun, and 15 year old Kan. Their bodies were found entangled at the bottom of the reservoir, much to the grief of their mourning relatives.

Friends of the deceased stated that they had ridden motorcycles to the reservoir to cool off during their school holidays. While swimming above the overflow reservoir, both were unexpectedly swept into it by the strong current. The whirlpool then pulled them underwater, causing them to disappear. Despite their friends’ prompt call for help, both had already drowned by the time authorities arrived, reported KhaoSod.

“We were just trying to cool off and have some fun,” one of the friends recounted. “But suddenly, they were pulled under. We called for help immediately, but it was too late.”

Police documented the scene and interviewed the friends of the deceased to determine the circumstances leading to the drowning. The bodies were sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

