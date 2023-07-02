Phuket infrastructure projects face potential delays after expo bid loss

Photo Courtesy of Phuket News

The potential timing for the initiation of several significant infrastructure projects in Phuket, including the much-anticipated Patong Tunnel, might experience delays. Local authorities concede that these plans may not manifest as swiftly as planned following the province’s failure to secure hosting rights for the Specialised Expo 2027/28. Governor Narong Woonciew voiced this concern, despite Phuket demonstrating strong prospects during the bidding process.

Governor Narong shared, “Without the expo taking place in Phuket, the faster execution of these infrastructure improvements may not occur as we would have preferred.” He revealed his predictions in an observation shared by Bangkok Post. Keeping the context clear, Bangkok Post further explained that, “Phuket had planned to conclude its strategic projects, such as cross-province highways, a light rail system, tunnels and a water supply system if the city had been designated for the Specialised Expo 2028.”

Based on earlier statements by the Royal Thai Government and Phuket Provincial Government, these crucial infrastructure ventures will proceed, but their conclusion by 2028 is not guaranteed reported Phuket News.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri articulated Phuket’s resilience in the wake of the disappointing Expo verdict, emphasising commitment to long-term development blueprints. These include bolstering infrastructure, fostering sustainability, and guaranteeing economic stability. Concurrently, Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan indicated continued commitment towards the projects proposed for the expo, particularly developing an international health centre in Mai Khao, previously selected as the exposition’s location.

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), also disclosed plans to collaborate with 18 local partners. Their focus will target project opportunities aimed to reinvigorate the regional economy and tourism. However, NTT did not report on any deadlines for any of these projects.

Among potential projects with an accelerated timeline due to Expo 2028 are two new tunnels. The much-awaited Patong Tunnel will connect Kathu with Patong, ensuring easy and safe access to Phuket’s principal tourist hub. The second infrastructure addition will be the Heroines Underpass, situated beneath the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Rd, devised to diffuse traffic congestion on the existing cross-province highway in Phuket, Theprkrasattri Rd.

The construction of the Patong Tunnel, the formal name for the Kathu – Patong Expressway, has previously experienced postponements due to a lack of private investors, despite the offer of a 30-year concession to operate the future Patong – Kathu tollway.

Business and political figures from Phuket, Preechawude ‘Prab’ Keesin of the Pisona Group and Chalermpong Saengdee from the Move Forward Party called for the construction of the Patong Tunnel post a severe accident on June 19. This incident involved a 10-wheeled truck colliding with a pickup truck, resulting in two fatalities. Their appeal underlines the pressing need to ensure people’s safety in the area.