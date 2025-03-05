Phuket taxi driver’s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai taxi driver chased after a Russian couple who allegedly fled without paying their fare upon arriving at their destination in Phuket. The couple still refused to settle the bill after the driver caught up with them.

The Phuket Times shared pictures and a video of the argument between the Russian couple and the Thai taxi driver today, March 5. The page captioned the post…

“All the bad people gather in Phuket. This Russian man took a taxi and refused to pay upon arrival at his destination. He simply got out of the car and walked away. The driver chased after him but he remained silent.”

In the video, the Russian man was seen exiting the back seat of the SUV and opening another car door for his girlfriend. The Thai taxi driver could be heard shouting at the couple.

“Hey, man! Hey! No! These foreigners don’t pay the fare. They used my service but didn’t pay for it. No, no, no, pay me! One hundred, 100. Russian passengers don’t pay the fare!”

Foreigners escape taxi fare Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

As the taxi driver turned the camera towards the Russian woman, she even waved at him, ignoring his pleas for payment.

The video then cut off, and the media did not disclose whether the taxi driver eventually received payment from the couple.

The post attracted criticism from Thai netizens, with some sharing similar experiences involving Russian nationals in Phuket. One Thai woman stated…

“I was cheated five times last month. They usually hide their money and show me their empty wallets. Then, they excuse themselves to withdraw money from an ATM and pretend that it isn’t working.”

Russian couple escape taxi bill in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Some netizens urged the media to provide further details about the incident. They speculated that the driver might have been demanding an extra fare, prompting the couple to refuse payment.

Others suspected that there may have been an issue between the couple and the driver that led to the refusal to pay.

Neither the media nor the taxi driver who recorded the video has provided any further details on the incident.

Two other foreign couples had just made headlines in Thai news agencies after committing dine and dash in Phuket restaurants. One couple reportedly returned to the restaurant to pay the bill of around 400 baht.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

