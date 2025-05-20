Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

A high-tech thief’s lucky streak came to a crashing halt after police caught the light-fingered 26 year old man red-handed with a stash of stolen electronics, including iPads and smartphones, allegedly taken from multiple shops across Phuket’s popular Kata-Karon area.

Somwang ‘Jay’ Phonpradit was arrested at around 8pm yesterday, May 19, at a rental room on Mueang Thong–Khao Khad Road in Wichit, following a swift investigation by officers from Karon Police Station.

The operation was led by Police Colonel Khundet Na-Nongkhai, Superintendent of Karon Police, who confirmed that the suspect had been linked to a spate of shop break-ins over recent weeks.

“Somwang was involved in a series of thefts from at least five shops in the Kata-Karon area,” police stated. “He specifically targeted businesses with weak security or unlocked entrances.”

After several shop owners reported their losses, police launched an investigation, combing through CCTV footage from various locations. The suspect’s face and movements were captured clearly, enabling officers to track him to his hideout in Wichit.

When police raided the property, they found a collection of stolen goods laid out in plain sight. Among the 18 electronic items recovered were multiple smartphones, tablets, and iPads, all believed to have been stolen from local businesses.

Somwang was immediately taken into custody and charged with multiple offences, including theft involving the use of a vehicle, transporting stolen property, and receiving stolen goods.

He was later transferred to Karon Police Station for further legal processing.

Police are now contacting the victims to return the stolen items. Officers say they’re continuing to investigate whether Somwang acted alone or as part of a wider theft ring operating in tourist-heavy areas, reported The Phuket News.

The incident has once again raised concerns about security in local shops, particularly in areas popular with tourists, where high-value items like phones and tablets are often left in view.

Thanks to fast-acting police work and clear CCTV evidence, the gadget grabber’s crime spree has been brought to an end.