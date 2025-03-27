Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
96 1 minute read
Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The latest update on the economic stimulus programme reveals that those without smartphones can register for the 10,000 baht digital money initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavachira stated that the Ministry of Finance is tasked with determining a suitable registration period for these citizens.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat highlighted that the registration process for those without smartphones will be facilitated by state banks.

Citizens can visit these banks to register, although the start date has yet to be finalised. Preparations for this process are reportedly complete.

Paophum Rojanasakul, another Deputy Finance Minister, explained that the programme will employ four state banks: the Government Savings Bank, the Government Housing Bank, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Islamic Bank.

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Additionally, Thai Post will assist in this endeavour. Staff at these institutions will register citizens without smartphones, and there will also be a verification process to ensure participants have not used a smartphone in the past three months.

If mobile data usage exceeds 500 megabytes in this period, they will not qualify. This will be checked in coordination with mobile network providers.

Regarding the conditions for the 10,000 baht digital money in phase three, eligible participants are those aged 16 to 20, born between September 16, 2004, and September 16, 2008.

Their annual income must not exceed 840,000 baht for the 2023 tax year, and they should have combined savings of no more than 500,000 baht as of June 30, 2024.

Additionally, they should not be living in social welfare homes or be incarcerated as of November 30, 2024, nor should they have received benefits in phases one or two, reported KhaoSod.

Digital money registration opens for those sans smartphones | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Ledger Insights

Further details on the distribution of digital funds to those aged 20 to 59, as well as methods for verifying eligibility and accessing funds in phases two and three, can be found in related articles.

