Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

Police are set to take legal action against a couple accused of embezzling funds from Rai Khing Temple in Nakhon Pathom. The investigation revealed that the couple was involved in handling annual fair rental fees, leading to suspicions of financial misconduct.

Yesterday, May 19, police, led by Police Lieutenant General Jaroonkiat Pankaew and Police Major General Prasong Chalermpun, along with officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, revisited Rai Khing Temple. They conducted a thorough examination of the temple’s financial accounts to understand daily income and expenditure.

It was discovered that the temple’s bank accounts were poorly organised and divided into various sections, complicating the process of determining the total number of accounts. Consequently, coordination with banks was necessary for a comprehensive review.

Further investigations involved inspecting the temple’s donation boxes. Currently, there are 185 boxes on site, generating at least 50,000 baht (US$1,505) daily from charitable donations. This figure significantly increases during new year’s and major Buddhist holidays, at times reaching millions of baht.

Progress is being made in expanding the investigation to include other potential accomplices. Police are assessing evidence related to individuals close to Yam, the former abbot.

The couple in question is believed to have supported Yam in embezzling temple funds. Investigations revealed the couple played a significant role in the temple’s management, including collecting rental fees for stalls at annual temple fairs, and were tied to the ownership of several temple vehicles.

The evidence suggests the couple delivered cash from rental collections to Yam, yet this money was absent from the temple’s bank accounts. Officials are now gathering evidence to bring the matter before a larger investigative committee to ascertain the facts. If confirmed, legal proceedings will follow, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, it emerged that Yam faced personal issues beyond gambling debts, having been blackmailed by a close associate. The evidence seized appeared to have been deliberately arranged, adding complexity to the case.