Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

Alleged misuse of charity income triggers legal crackdown

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
64 1 minute read
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Police are set to take legal action against a couple accused of embezzling funds from Rai Khing Temple in Nakhon Pathom. The investigation revealed that the couple was involved in handling annual fair rental fees, leading to suspicions of financial misconduct.

Yesterday, May 19, police, led by Police Lieutenant General Jaroonkiat Pankaew and Police Major General Prasong Chalermpun, along with officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, revisited Rai Khing Temple. They conducted a thorough examination of the temple’s financial accounts to understand daily income and expenditure.

It was discovered that the temple’s bank accounts were poorly organised and divided into various sections, complicating the process of determining the total number of accounts. Consequently, coordination with banks was necessary for a comprehensive review.

Further investigations involved inspecting the temple’s donation boxes. Currently, there are 185 boxes on site, generating at least 50,000 baht (US$1,505) daily from charitable donations. This figure significantly increases during new year’s and major Buddhist holidays, at times reaching millions of baht.

Related Articles

Progress is being made in expanding the investigation to include other potential accomplices. Police are assessing evidence related to individuals close to Yam, the former abbot.

The couple in question is believed to have supported Yam in embezzling temple funds. Investigations revealed the couple played a significant role in the temple’s management, including collecting rental fees for stalls at annual temple fairs, and were tied to the ownership of several temple vehicles.

The evidence suggests the couple delivered cash from rental collections to Yam, yet this money was absent from the temple’s bank accounts. Officials are now gathering evidence to bring the matter before a larger investigative committee to ascertain the facts. If confirmed, legal proceedings will follow, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, it emerged that Yam faced personal issues beyond gambling debts, having been blackmailed by a close associate. The evidence seized appeared to have been deliberately arranged, adding complexity to the case.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones Phuket News

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

16 seconds ago
Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple Crime News

Couple faces legal action for embezzling Nakhon Pathom temple

10 minutes ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies Business News

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

23 minutes ago
Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video) Thailand News

Thai man fatally shoots employee over affair with his wife (video)

33 minutes ago
Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya branch linked to Chinese scam syndicate

46 minutes ago
Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road Hua Hin News

Honda Jazz gutted in Hua Hin car fire on Phetkasem Road

56 minutes ago
Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Udon Thani police arrest man with 167,600 methamphetamine pills

1 hour ago
Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond Phuket News

Body of Myanmar man missing after drowning in Phuket pond

1 hour ago
Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets Bangkok News

Snake protest forces Bangkok condo management to act on hidden pets

2 hours ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

2 hours ago
Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga Road deaths

Truck driver falls asleep, crashes into car in Phang Nga

2 hours ago
Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video) Thailand News

Thai paratrooper cheats death as parachute fails mid-air (video)

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion Politics News

PM Paetongtarn explores UK, Monaco for Thai market expansion

2 hours ago
Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push Thailand News

Thailand bets big on rain with 1.17tn baht tourism push

3 hours ago
Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station Thailand News

Thai man shot after knife rampage at Sakon Nakhon Police Station

3 hours ago
Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident Thailand News

Family of three electrocuted in tragic Trang accident

3 hours ago
Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport Bangkok News

Busted: Aussie caught with 22kg of crystal meth at Bangkok airport

4 hours ago
Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely Thailand News

Thailand postpones digital wallet scheme indefinitely

4 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers South Thailand News

Tragic shooting in Pattani claims lives of two volunteers

4 hours ago
Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist Pattaya News

Transwoman nicked after Pattaya Beach brawl with Israeli tourist

4 hours ago
Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses Bangkok News

Sky high fixes: Bangkok’s traffic nightmare gets new overpasses

4 hours ago
Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach Pattaya News

Dead tide: Mystery man washed up on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured Road deaths

Tragic collision in Ayutthaya leaves one dead and another injured

5 hours ago
Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth Pattaya News

Rescue volunteer shocked as foreigner trashes Pattaya booth

5 hours ago
Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader Phuket Travel

Being Thailand 2025 highlights Thailand’s evolving role as a global wellness economy leader

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

Iranian couple nicked after pulling sneaky money scam on tourists

3 weeks ago
Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

Cops hunt suspects in Songkran shooting at Nakhon Sawan temple

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

Thai man sits on moving car bonnet after argument with wife

Friday, April 11, 2025
Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling drug-laced vape liquids

Couple arrested in Bangkok for selling drug-laced vape liquids

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x