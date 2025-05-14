Phuket woman at large after stabbing victim over alleged affair

A Thai woman stabbed another woman outside a grocery store in the Wichit sub-district of Phuket on Monday, May 12, after alleging that the victim had an affair with her boyfriend.

Officers from Wichit Police Station received a report of the stabbing outside the store and rushed to the scene to assist the victim, Samittra, who sustained a stab wound to her left arm. The alleged assailant, Tubtim, fled the scene before police arrived.

Speaking to the Phuket Times, Samittra expressed frustration that the police failed to arrest the suspect. She said she decided to go public with her story to ensure that justice would be served.

According to Samittra, Tubtim accused her of having an affair with her boyfriend and arranged a meeting outside the store to settle the matter. The discussion escalated into a heated argument, during which Tubtim allegedly stabbed her in the arm and slapped her in the face before fleeing.

Samittra claimed that Tubtim was now attempting to evade legal consequences by asserting that the stabbing was an act of self-defence. However, Samittra insisted she had not tried to harm Tubtim and said she feared further attacks. She urged the police to ensure that Tubtim was punished swiftly.

Wichit Police later told Phuket Times that they did not ignore or delay the case. Officers had already summoned Tubtim for questioning and were currently awaiting a medical certificate from Samittra to file a formal charge against the suspect.

Police said they planned to issue a second summons. If Tubtim failed to respond, an arrest warrant would be issued.

It was also revealed that Tubtim is wanted in connection with two previous criminal cases in Phuket, but the details of the two cases were not revealed. Police assured the public that the suspect would be held accountable for all of her alleged offences.

Another stabbing incident occurred on Sunday, May 11, when a French national was stabbed three times outside an entertainment venue in the Cherng Talay area of Phuket.

The Frenchman reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with a group of men, said to include a British national and foreigners from the Middle East, before the situation escalated into violence.

The attackers fled the scene before police arrived, and the British suspects reportedly left Thailand after the incident.