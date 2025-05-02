Phuket scammer busted after conning restaurants for drug cash

Trail of duped vendors ends as elusive thief caught in budget hotel sting operation

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, May 2, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A 29 year old con artist in Phuket who posed as a food delivery customer to trick restaurant owners out of their cash has been arrested after weeks on the run.

The man, known only by his nickname “Knot,” rode around Phuket on a black M-Slash motorcycle, preying on small eateries with a scam that left at least 10 victims out of pocket.

The suspect would enter local restaurants, typically ordering meals worth around 300 baht before asking to charge his phone. He then used a familiar line: “Do you have 700 baht in cash? My friend will transfer 1,000 baht to you.” Trusting the exchange, vendors handed over the money, only to watch him ride off moments later.

One such incident occurred in mid-April at a somtam shop on Damrong Road in Talat Yai, Phuket Town. Police later confirmed this wasn’t an isolated case. Knot had allegedly pulled the same stunt multiple times across the area.

According to Phuket City Police, the investigation team tracked the suspect over several weeks. He avoided capture by skipping his usual residence and renting rooms daily. That is, until yesterday, May 1, at around 7.30pm, when a tipoff from a secret informant revealed that Knot had checked into a love hotel on Komaraphat Road.

Officers from Phuket City Police Station and the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division swarmed the hotel. After a brief setup, the informant knocked on the door to Room 20. When Knot emerged, police presented a court-issued arrest warrant dated April 25 and took him into custody without resistance.

He was brought to Phuket City Police Station, where he confessed to the scam, admitting he used the stolen cash to purchase crystal meth. A urine test confirmed drug use, adding a narcotics charge to his record.

Police Colonel Chatree Chueakaew, Superintendent of Phuket City Police, confirmed that bail was denied and investigators have been instructed to oppose release, citing concerns the suspect would reoffend, reported The Phuket News.

Police urge other victims to come forward as the investigation continues. Knot may have more cases to answer for.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

