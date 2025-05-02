Healthy and delicious: Why SaladStop! hits the spot

As cliché as it sounds, you are what you eat. And when you eat well, you feel good, your body, mind, and soul. Healthy eating isn’t supposed to be bland or boring, as that’s just a myth big corporations sold us to push junk food. Eating well isn’t just for crash diets either. It can be fresh, delicious, and full of real flavour. If you’re in Bangkok and wondering where to order salad, SaladStop! is one of the healthy food chains you need to try.

Born in Singapore and now thriving in Thailand, SaladStop! brings global flavours and fresh ingredients together in a way that makes mindful eating exciting. Their motto? Eat Wide Awake, because what you put on your plate shapes how you feel, how you live, and even how you impact the planet.

Supporting Thai farmers

Beyond serving good food, SaladStop! is serious about making a positive impact. The brand works directly with farmers across Thailand, sourcing ingredients like organic frillice and green oak from Chiang Mai, and cherry tomatoes from Korat. Fresh, local when possible, traceable to its roots, and grown with real care, you can taste the difference in every bite.

What to order at SaladStop!

Now, let’s get to what you really came here for: the food. Below are my picks after savouring an array of SaladStop! Signatures- from rice bowls and noodle bowls to their loaded salads. If you like to venture beyond the usual, you’re in for a treat. These dishes are influenced by flavours from all over the world, and the best part? They’re healthy too.

Loaded Nachos – Mexican (with a hint of Thai, in my opinion)

SaladStop!’s Loaded Nachos are way beyond just your typical snack as they remind me of a playful twist on nam prik ong – that comforting Northern Thai dish featuring pork and tomatoes. Here, crunchy nacho chips are stacked with ground pork, sharp cheddar, fresh herbs, pickled peppers, red onions, and finished with a cool Greek yoghurt drizzle. Sweet, spicy, creamy, and fresh all at once.

Shoyu Bliss Poke – Hawaiian-Japanese

If you can’t live without rice and want something lighter for your main course, try the Shoyu Bliss Poke. Seared tuna, brown rice, sweet corn, edamame, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and crunchy radishes all come together with a smoky ranch and sweet shoyu vinaigrette. It’s fresh, colourful, and definitely camera-worthy too.

Gochu Glaze Noodle – Korean

Feeling like something spicy, a little sweet, and packed with umami? Go for the Gochu Glaze Noodle. Think chewy sweet potato noodles tossed with gochujang chicken, edamame, carrot, white radish pickles, and sesame seeds, all tied together with a Taiwanese chilli vinaigrette that brings just the right amount of heat. It’s hearty without feeling heavy – perfect for when you want something a little different but still satisfying.

If you’re feeling creative, you can create your own bowl starting at just 210 baht. Pick your base, pile on six toppings, and build your perfect meal exactly how you like it.

Top it all off with the Cheaper Than A Facial smoothie, a blue-coloured drink that looks like a tropical escape in a cup.

A blend of banana, pineapple, mango, blue spirulina, collagen, coconut water, and coconut milk — it’s light, fruity, and packed with ingredients that will make you feel (and glow) better from the inside out.

Where to find SaladStop! in Bangkok

Visit SaladStop! at one of these locations:

Central Chidlom — 2nd floor, Public Lane Zone (near Central Food Hall), open daily from 10am to 10pm

Marché Thonglor — G Floor near Tops, open daily from 9am to 10pm

Sathon — Naradhiwat Soi 5, inside Kenn’s & Co., open Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 9.30pm

The Emsphere — G Floor near Gourmet Market, open Monday to Friday from 10am to 10pm

Or, if you’re staying in, you can order your healthy fix through GrabFood.

If you’re looking for more healthy eats around Bangkok, check out our guide to the vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok you need to try.