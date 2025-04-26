Pattaya’s new drainage system ready for rainy season

Pattaya’s new drainage system ready for rainy season
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City is gearing up for the rainy season with a major new upgrade to its drainage system, designed to combat flooding in central areas.

On Thursday, April 24, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected and tested the newly completed Phase 1 of the Eastern Railway Parallel Road Drainage System, ensuring it’s ready for heavy rainfall.

The drainage project, part of a long-term strategy to tackle Pattaya’s chronic flooding issues, has been under construction for some time but faced delays due to complications with pillars for the high-speed railway. Despite these setbacks, the project has now moved forward, with a robust system in place to manage floodwaters. The infrastructure features 1.80-metre diameter pressure pipes extending 2,500 metres and 2-metre drainage pipes spanning 3,000 metres, covering a total of 5.5 kilometres.

The system is designed to store and pump floodwater from the Nong Prue Municipality, near Soi Khao Noi, and redirect it to Khlong Suea Phaew and Khlong Naklua, preventing overflow into Central Pattaya, including key areas like Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya Intersection, and Soi Bongkot.

Mayor Poramet emphasised the importance of the project in alleviating the flooding that has often plagued the city, especially during the monsoon months. He noted that while Phase 1 is now operational, Phase 2 is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Once both phases are finished, the city will assess the effectiveness of the system in managing floodwaters and protecting central Pattaya from future inundation, reported The Pattaya News.

This newly completed drainage system is a much-needed solution for a city that sees heavy rainfall throughout the year. The project promises to ease the strain on Pattaya’s infrastructure, ensuring that both residents and tourists alike can enjoy a smoother, safer experience during the wet season. As the city prepares for the rains, officials are hopeful that these improvements will provide long-term relief from the flooding that has long disrupted Pattaya’s streets.

