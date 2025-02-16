Phuket police impound 20 bikes over reckless tourist driving

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Phuket’s Patong police impounded 20 motorbikes and addressed the issue of foreign tourists driving recklessly during a late-night operation intended to enhance road safety.

Yesterday, February 15, at 12.30am, Patong Police officers carried out an inspection near Kasikorn Bank on Prachanukroh Road, located at the southern end of Patong.

The operation focused on identifying and addressing reckless driving and other traffic violations that threaten public safety.

During the operation, police encountered a group of foreign tourists operating motorbikes without adhering to traffic laws or considering the safety of others.

Consequently, officers from the patrol, traffic, and investigation divisions confiscated 20 motorbikes found to be in violation, reported The Phuket News.

Patong police have committed to maintaining stringent enforcement measures to ensure order and the safety of both locals and tourists in this popular area.

Last year, tourists in Phuket are drawing criticism after a video surfaced showing a foreign male tourist standing beside a moving car while drinking beer and smoking a cigarette in Patong Beach, Kathu district.

Social media users have been quick to condemn the behaviour, questioning whether the driver was aware of the actions taking place. The incident, reported on December 7 last year, has sparked a heated discussion online.

The 47-second clip, shared by a popular local social media page, captures the tourist engaging in reckless behaviour before passing the beer bottle to someone inside the vehicle and re-entering the car after finishing his cigarette.

The accompanying post highlighted the issue, stating, “This is getting out of hand. Didn’t the driver notice?”

Locals are concerned about the impact of such behaviour, with one commenter stating, “Don’t let tourists take things too far. Have fun but don’t inconvenience others.”

The incident occurred in the bustling area of Patong Beach, a popular tourist destination in Phuket, known for its vibrant nightlife and sandy shores.