Pattaya chaos: ride-hailing driver in naval uniform arrested

Bright Choomanee
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A chaotic incident unfolded in Pattaya when a driver, dressed in a naval uniform and claiming to be an aide to a famous general, was involved in a hit-and-run and threatened rescue workers with a knife.

The event took place at 12.30pm yesterday, February 15, when Police Lieutenant Colonel Natthakorn Chanlod of Nong Prue Police Station received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorbike, with threats being made using a knife. Rescue workers requested backup at the Nong Hin railway in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, police found a family of three tourists from the Netherlands, members of the Sawang Boriboon Foundation’s rescue team, and a motorbike driver, all in shock. The motorbike rider had been injured in the collision with a driver from a ride-hailing app, who was dressed in a naval camouflage outfit.

The driver brandished a 50-centimetre machete before fleeing in a black Toyota Vios without license plates.

Siriraj Singrueang, a volunteer from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, recounted that upon witnessing the accident, he stopped to assist the injured motorbike driver, identified as 44 year old Somboon. The car involved did not stop initially but returned to the scene.

The car’s driver then threatened and insulted Somboon, prompting Siriraj to attempt to calm the situation. However, the driver became irate, turned on the rescue team, and accused them of being part of a scam.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pattaya accident

Despite trying to remain calm, Siriraj and Somboon were threatened with the machete. Siriraj called for backup as the driver returned to his car, ordered a Dutch family out, and drove away.

Siriraj realised the driver was a ride-hailing app employee who abandoned his passengers. He contacted the police to help apprehend the driver.

Tony, a 34 year old from the Netherlands, shared that he and his family had hired the driver via an app from a condominium about 1 kilometre from the incident. They planned to visit Koh Samet, Rayong province, but during the trip, the driver hit a motorbike at a railway crossing, injuring its rider.

After a brief confrontation, the driver became agitated, threatened those present, and forced Tony’s family out of the car.

Tony managed to use the app to track the driver heading towards South Pattaya Road. Police and rescue workers pursued and apprehended the driver at the South Pattaya intersection, 5 to 6 kilometres from the collision site. The driver resisted arrest, brandishing a folding knife, leading to a scuffle before being handcuffed.

The driver, identified as 36 year old Somnuek from Trat province, was found in naval attire and claimed to be associated with a retired general, threatening repercussions if his superior was involved.

He denied the accusations, but a search of his car revealed three knives, including a machete, a pocket knife, and a grass-cutting knife. The black Toyota Vios, lacking license plates, was seized for inspection.

During his transfer to the police station, Somnuek claimed he was simply a ride-hailing driver and a bitcoin entrepreneur with millions in savings.

He also protested against the police moving his car, citing important information inside, reported KhaoSod.

Initially, police charged him under the Weapons Act, and though his urine test came back negative for substances, he was fined. Further action is expected from the ride-hailing company in response to his conduct.

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

