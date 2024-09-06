Phuket pickup truck crash kills two teens, another one critical

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Tragedy struck in the early hours of this morning as two teenagers lost their lives and a third remains in critical condition following a horrific high-speed crash on Thep Krasattri Road in Phuket. The white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck they were travelling in veered out of control and smashed into a palm tree, leaving devastation in its wake.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene near the Srisoonthorn Municipality offices at around 3.15am, today, September 6. Officers, along with rescue teams from the Kusoldharm Foundation and Thalang Hospital, arrived to find the mangled wreck of the pickup, which had skidded off the road and slammed into the central reservation. The impact was so severe that the truck’s tray was torn off after hitting a traffic sign and a palm tree.

Three teenagers were found inside the wreckage. Police identified them as 19 year old Nattawut Chahajak, who was driving, with passengers 18 year old Thanawat Songsri and a 17 year old whose name has not been released. All three were rushed to Thalang Hospital, where doctors tragically confirmed that Thanawat and the 17 year old had died from their injuries. Nattawut remains hospitalised in serious condition.

An investigator believes the accident was caused by excessive speed, with the truck’s speedometer frozen at 150 kilometres per hour.

“It appears the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road.”

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the pickup speeding in the rain before the driver lost control.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to piece together the full circumstances of the fatal crash, reported Phuket News.

In related news, a tragic car accident occurred on the bridge over the Wat Phra Dhammakaya intersection, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident involved multiple vehicles, with a white Honda and a black Mazda 2 colliding before another Mazda 2 was also hit. The accident occurred at 12.05am today.