Phuket pickup truck crash kills two teens, another one critical

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:40, 06 September 2024| Updated: 16:40, 06 September 2024
72 1 minute read
Phuket pickup truck crash kills two teens, another one critical
Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Tragedy struck in the early hours of this morning as two teenagers lost their lives and a third remains in critical condition following a horrific high-speed crash on Thep Krasattri Road in Phuket. The white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck they were travelling in veered out of control and smashed into a palm tree, leaving devastation in its wake.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene near the Srisoonthorn Municipality offices at around 3.15am, today, September 6. Officers, along with rescue teams from the Kusoldharm Foundation and Thalang Hospital, arrived to find the mangled wreck of the pickup, which had skidded off the road and slammed into the central reservation. The impact was so severe that the truck’s tray was torn off after hitting a traffic sign and a palm tree.

Advertisements

Three teenagers were found inside the wreckage. Police identified them as 19 year old Nattawut Chahajak, who was driving, with passengers 18 year old Thanawat Songsri and a 17 year old whose name has not been released. All three were rushed to Thalang Hospital, where doctors tragically confirmed that Thanawat and the 17 year old had died from their injuries. Nattawut remains hospitalised in serious condition.

An investigator believes the accident was caused by excessive speed, with the truck’s speedometer frozen at 150 kilometres per hour.

Related news

“It appears the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road.”

Eyewitnesses also reported seeing the pickup speeding in the rain before the driver lost control.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident to piece together the full circumstances of the fatal crash, reported Phuket News.

Advertisements

In related news, a tragic car accident occurred on the bridge over the Wat Phra Dhammakaya intersection, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident involved multiple vehicles, with a white Honda and a black Mazda 2 colliding before another Mazda 2 was also hit. The accident occurred at 12.05am today.

Phuket NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai stocks hit 18-month high as baht rallies post new govt formation

Thai stocks hit 18-month high as baht rallies post new govt formation

Published: 16:16, 06 September 2024
Former local chief shot dead in Lopburi, suspects on the run

Former local chief shot dead in Lopburi, suspects on the run

Published: 16:10, 06 September 2024
Pathum Thani abbot agrees to repay 10 million baht debt

Pathum Thani abbot agrees to repay 10 million baht debt

Published: 15:59, 06 September 2024
Police exposes spa offering sex services to gay community (video)

Police exposes spa offering sex services to gay community (video)

Published: 15:50, 06 September 2024