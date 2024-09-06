Drunken Hong Kong taxi thief crashes into police station

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:51, 06 September 2024| Updated: 16:51, 06 September 2024
A man who stole a taxi in Hong Kong ended his wild ride by crashing into a police station gate on Wednesday.

The chaos unfolded around 4pm local time, on Wednesday, September 4, when a 41 year old taxi driver, surnamed Hau, reported a terrifying incident at the Long Ping Commercial Centre in Yuen Long district. According to Hau, a man had entered his cab and threatened him with not one, but two sharp knives. Fearing for his life, Hau quickly fled the vehicle, leaving the armed assailant to hijack the taxi.

Police soon uncovered two large 31-centimetre kitchen knives discarded on Wang Tat Road, which led them to piece together the suspect’s escape. The stolen taxi was later found crashed into the gate of Yuen Long Police Station, just a kilometre away from where the carjacking occurred.

The suspect, a 51 year old man surnamed Liu, was reportedly drunk at the time of the crash. Police arrested Liu on a string of serious charges, including taking a conveyance without authority, possession of offensive weapons, drunk driving, and driving without third-party insurance.

“Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.”

Liu remains in custody, with the case now in the hands of Yuen Long District Police for further investigation, reported The Standard Hong Kong.

