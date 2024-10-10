Dam full: Phuket’s reservoirs overflow as Bang Niew hits 103%

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s reservoirs are bursting at the seams, with Bang Niew Dam in Srisoonthorn now at a staggering 103% capacity. The island is bracing for more rain and potential flash floods through to Saturday, as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warns of continued downpours.

Bang Niew Dam currently holds a whopping 7.39 million cubic metres of water, surpassing its official capacity of 7.2 million. According to the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), 7.36 million cubic metres is usable volume but the sheer volume has locals on edge.

Phuket’s other main reservoirs, Bang Wad and Khlong Kta, are also nearing capacity. Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu is 96% full, containing 9.82 million cubic metres of water, while Khlong Kta in Chalong is 94% full, with 4.06 million cubic metres of water. Notably, Khlong Kta’s capacity data has yet to be updated from its last known figure of 3.49 million cubic metres.

Krirksak Leenanon, Director of Phuket’s Royal Irrigation Department, had previously warned that the reservoirs would be full by the beginning of October. He reassured locals that, when necessary, officials will release water through spillways to prevent overflow, though there is no word yet on whether this has started.

“This will not affect people in downstream areas,” Krirksak promised, but with heavy rainfall forecast and flash floods a looming threat, Phuket remains on edge. Last month saw the island drenched by 664 millimetres of rain, and with 47 millimetres recorded already in October, it’s clear the island’s rainy season isn’t over yet, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Bangkok is on high alert as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) issued a dire flood warning to residents in 16 communities across seven districts. With no protective flood levees in place, these areas are at serious risk of inundation between October 13 and 23.

In other news, Chiang Mai Airport remains fully operational despite severe flooding from the Ping River. The airport, unaffected by the rising water levels, confirmed its status by issuing an update at 11am on October 4.

