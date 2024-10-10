Pattani: Border patrol officer killed in dual insurgent attacks

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tensions erupted late last night when insurgents launched coordinated attacks on two security outposts in a southern border province, resulting in the tragic death of a border patrol officer.

The assailants, armed with military-grade weapons, carried out the strikes within minutes of each other, leaving authorities scrambling to respond.

The first attack occurred at around 11.45pm, yesterday, October 9, when gunmen opened fire on a defence volunteer outpost in Bang Pu subdistrict, Yaring district, Pattani province. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, said Police Colonel Theerapot Yindee, superintendent of Yaring Police Station.

“It all happened so fast.”

Just 15 minutes later, a second outpost in Barahom subdistrict, only 300 metres away, was hit. This time, the outcome was far more tragic. Police Senior Sergeant Major Bancherd Phutthacharoen was shot in the head and later died from his injuries, confirmed Pol. Col. Jefferi Saimankul, chief of Mueang Police Station.

“He was rushed to Pattani Hospital, but it was too late.”

The insurgents split into two groups and exchanged fire with officers for about 20 minutes before disappearing into the forest. Police have since launched a manhunt to track down the attackers.

Adding to the chaos, a bomb exploded early this morning while defence volunteers were clearing the area around the Bang Pu outpost. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blast but it left a gaping hole in the wall. Investigators believe the homemade bomb had been planted the night before.

Deputy provincial governor Chaiyaphorn Niyomkaew, along with senior police officials, inspected the damaged sites today, vowing to bring those responsible to justice, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a clash in Pattani in July tragically resulted in the death of an officer during a law enforcement mission. Two other officers received medical care following the incident. The incident occurred when security forces conducted a coordinated operation to apprehend insurgents in Na Ket, Khok Pho district, Pattani.