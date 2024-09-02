Phuket’s road to relief: Green light at the end of the traffic tunnel

Picture courtesy of Phuket News

Phuket’s long-awaited new road linking Kathu and Srisoonthorn is finally getting the green light, thanks to generous land donations from three of the island’s most prominent families. Local bigwigs have confirmed the long-stalled project is now full speed ahead.

The Ekwanich, Kulwanich, and Saksaktawee families have handed over the land needed for the ambitious 5.6-kilometre road, designed to ease traffic gridlock in the area, according to Phuket’s Public Relations Department.

Family representatives Sanguan Kulwanich, Kitti Saksaktawee, and Nginao Ekwanich marked the formal completion of the donation with a special event at Phuket Provincial Hall last month. The road’s route, which has been on the drawing board for nearly two years, will now be surveyed by a team led by Somkid Chokong, an advisor to the Governor.

Friday’s inspection team included top dogs from Phuket’s Provincial Public Works, the Town & Country Planning Office, the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), the Highways Office, and the Forestry Office, alongside Kathu and Srisoonthorn municipal chiefs, a PR Phuket report stated, adding that it’s also envisioned as a future tourism route to boost the island’s appeal.

“This new road is set to improve traffic flow between Kathu and Srisoonthorn.”

But the survey didn’t come without its hurdles – downed trees and degraded road sections threatened to delay progress. Officials have dubbed the planned route as a new “bypass.”

Eco-friendly

Plans are underway to ensure the road meets modern and eco-friendly standards, with hopes it will become one of Phuket’s most picturesque routes, bringing benefits to both residents and tourists.

A working group has been hammering away at the details since November, tasked with sorting surveys, inspections, and boundary maps to get the project rolling.

PPAO President Rewat Areerob confirmed the road would be 12 metres wide, stretching from near the Phuket Mining Museum in Kathu, over the hills, and ending on the east side of Bang Neow Dam in Baan Manik, Srisoonthorn.

Local government official Nimit said the private sector is eager to expand transport routes to ease Phuket’s notorious traffic woes.

“We need this road to keep Phuket moving, especially after last year’s floods and landslides left roads cut off, grinding the local economy to a halt.”

With the wheels finally in motion, Phuket’s locals and tourists are hoping this new road will deliver on its promise of smoother commutes and a brighter future for the island, reported Phuket News.