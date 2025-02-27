Phuket officials under fire: Ombudsman probes corruption claims

Allegations of corruption and negligence are rocking Phuket as Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Ombudsman, Khanitnan Aphicharn, arrived to investigate a series of complaints against local officials accused of turning a blind eye to illegal activities.

The explosive allegations were discussed at a high-stakes meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Monday, February 24, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Samawit Suphanphai. Senior representatives from key government agencies were present as residents voiced grievances about officials failing to enforce the law.

Advertisements

Among the most damning accusations is the claim that an influential figure is illegally occupying land and collecting tolls at Laem Hin-Koh Maphrao Pier, causing significant public inconvenience. Locals have demanded immediate action against this alleged abuse of power.

Phuket Provincial Police are also in the spotlight for allegedly failing to arrest a suspect despite an outstanding warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court. This inaction has fuelled public outrage and raised questions about the integrity of law enforcement.

Further complaints involve Chalong Police officers who allegedly neglected their duty to mediate a dispute as requested by a resident. In another case, Phuket City Municipality is accused of failing to enforce building regulations, leading to illegal construction next to villagers’ homes.

Adding to the controversy, allegations have emerged that Phuket City Municipality turned a blind eye to a shopping mall’s illegal construction in Mueang district. Locals are demanding accountability for what they see as blatant favouritism and corruption.

During the meeting, affected residents shared their experiences, urging officials to take decisive action. However, the official report released after the meeting failed to provide details on the cases discussed, citing ongoing investigations, reported The Phuket News.

Advertisements

An insider told The Phuket News that no further information would be disclosed until investigations are complete, fuelling public speculation about the depth of corruption in Phuket’s governing bodies.

With pressure mounting on local authorities, all eyes are now on the Ombudsman’s Office to see if justice will be served, or if these allegations will be swept under the rug.