Udon Thani lecturer accused of selling explicit content online

February 27, 2025
Udon Thani lecturer accused of selling explicit content online
A university lecturer in Udon Thani province has allegedly been running a secret online group selling explicit images and videos, prompting students to gather evidence and file complaints with university management. The lecturer, who has denied these allegations, has a history of misconduct, including a previous incident of motorcycle theft.

According to reports yesterday, February 26, the lecturer, a doctor at a university in Udon Thani, used a platform to sell pornographic material. Disturbed by this behaviour, students compiled documents and lodged complaints with the university administration.

The university management confirmed receiving these complaints and is currently investigating the matter through a formal inquiry committee.

The university management commented that they were unsure when the misconduct began, but complaints were received from both students and parents. These complaints highlighted inappropriate conduct by a lecturer involving pornographic content.

This issue was reported to the central administration on January 30. The lecturer was called in for discussions twice; the first concerning the theft of a motorcycle, which the lecturer agreed to compensate for, and the second was regarding inappropriate behaviour.

Despite the lecturer’s denial, the university possesses evidence and has initiated an inquiry.

The explicit content, allegedly filmed within the university’s faculty room, constitutes a clear violation, even if deemed personal, due to its occurrence on university premises. Further complaints from students indicated the lecturer invited them to join a secret group he created, which is deemed highly inappropriate.

The lecturer, who joined the university in 2019, has been working in the Faculty of Liberal Arts, overseeing the technology department. Colleagues describe him as seeming depressed, often isolating himself despite efforts to involve him in activities.

It is known that he was married but has since separated, with his wife visiting twice around New Year’s Eve, ostensibly to finalise a divorce. The lecturer admitted to personal faults in his behaviour.

There is uncertainty about whether any students fell victim to these actions, as accessing the images or videos required a paid subscription. The situation is personally distressing for many, as similar incidents have recently been reported at other educational institutions, reported KhaoSod.

Journalists attempting to contact the lecturer found his phone number disconnected. Students have long been aware of his behaviour, noting his tendency to remain indoors during the day and only venture out at night. This revelation has left many shocked and concerned.

