Chachoengsao railway thief causes millions in cable damage

A notorious thief has been cutting railway cables in Chachoengsao, causing millions in damages. Discovered hiding under a bridge, the suspect has consistently evaded capture.

Yesterday, February 26, railway inspector Boonyong Tanplong, along with railway staff, initiated a search after frequent signal malfunctions were reported along the Chachoengsao railway line, particularly affecting train crossings and barriers.

Upon reaching the bridge over the Bang Pakong River, near the Ban Mai 100-Year Market, investigators found numerous sections of cable, each about 5 metres long. Some cables had been stripped of their copper wiring, while others were awaiting the same treatment.

A suspicious man was spotted and fled upon seeing the police. Further investigation revealed he had set up a temporary residence atop a railway bridge pier, where clothes and personal items were discovered.

During the search, police found more than 30 methamphetamine pills in a green plastic box and over 30 kilogrammes of stripped copper wire. The police in Mueang Chachoengsao district were alerted for further investigation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wanchai Prathom, deputy superintendent at Mueang Chachoengsao police station, reported that attempts to apprehend the culprit had been made several times. The suspect had an accomplice who would signal him about approaching officers, allowing for a quick escape.

Local administrators have been patrolling the area, leading the suspect to hide in the acacia forest beneath the railway bridge, far from public view. This tactic was used again during the latest investigation under the Bang Pakong River bridge in Bang Phai subdistrict, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province, reported KhaoSod.

Inspector Boonyong revealed that each incident of cable theft resulted in damages amounting to hundreds of thousands of baht. The cumulative financial loss in Chachoengsao alone has reached several million baht due to these repeated thefts.

In similar news, three men have been arrested for stealing highway street lighting cables in Surat Thani province. The suspects were caught in the act by local highway officials and police. A subsequent search of their residence revealed more stolen items.