Phuket motorists warned of road closure for power pole relocation

Motorists in Phuket have been advised to steer clear of Soi Cherng Talay 16 today, November 27, due to a planned closure for essential infrastructure work. The Cherng Talay Police issued a warning to avoid the area as power poles are scheduled to be relocated, impacting traffic flow throughout the day.

The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) is set to carry out the relocation of the power distribution system on this street. The work will commence at 9am and is expected to be completed by 5pm.

“To ensure public safety during the relocation, traffic will be closed along the affected route.”

The closure will stretch from the intersection of Soi Cherng Talay 14 and 16 to the intersection at the end of Soi Boat Avenue Cherng Talay. Cherng Talay Police have emphasised that all types of vehicles will be prohibited from passing through the area during this period.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative routes to avoid potential disruptions. Cherng Talay Police have stressed the importance of considering these temporary changes in travel plans to ensure smooth commutes.

The PEA has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the closure and has extended thanks to the public for their cooperation and understanding during this necessary upgrade. As the work progresses, it is hoped that the enhancements to the power distribution system will result in improved service reliability for the area.

This temporary traffic closure highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain and improve infrastructure within the community, reflecting a commitment to safety and efficiency in public service provision, reported Phuket News.

