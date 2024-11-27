Note-worthy theft: Singer hits a sour note as tenant steals treasures

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 10:55, 27 November 2024| Updated: 10:55, 27 November 2024
Photo via Facebook/ กุ้ง สุธิราช วงศ์เทวัญ

A famous Thai singer is on the hunt for his foreign tenant, who vanished after failing to pay rent for several months. The tenant also absconded with furniture, antiques, and other valuables from the singer’s property in Sing Buri province.

The 57 year old Thai man, Suppanat Chatpattarachai, filed a complaint with Mueang Sing Buri Police Station on November 24, alleging that a foreigner stole multiple items from the house of Thai singer Suthirat “Kung” Usupa, also known as Suthirat Wongtaewan.

Suppanat explained that the tenant failed to pay rent for months, prompting him to inform Kung. Kung then visited the property to address the matter with the tenant, but the foreign tenant was not present.

In addition to the tenant’s disappearance, numerous items were missing from Kung’s home, including two wooden beds, a fridge, three televisions, four air conditioners, a water pump, several brass faucets, electric wires, light bulbs, a wooden table set, wrought iron doors, antique furniture, and other valuable collections.

The main server for the CCTV cameras in the house was also missing, suggesting that the suspect carefully planned the theft.

Foeigner allegedly steals from Thai singer's home
Photo via Facebook/ กุ้ง สุธิราช วงศ์เทวัญ

Another caretaker of the house, Wicharn Lung-on, told ThaiRath that the foreign tenant had been gone three months before they realised the robbery occurred. The house was not inspected since the tenant’s departure, but the foreigner is suspected of being involved in the crime.

Police are now searching for the tenant for further questioning to determine their involvement in the robbery.

Kung shared the incident on his Facebook account, revealing that this was not the first time his house had been robbed. He stated that similar incidents happened four times previously, but the thieves remain at large. He added that this latest incident was the most serious.

In a related report, a Thai celebrity manager took legal action against a former singer who became addicted to online gambling and stole her designer items to pay off gambling debts.

Foreign thief steals from Thai man;s home
Photo via Facebook/ กุ้ง สุธิราช วงศ์เทวัญ

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

