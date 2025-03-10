Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel
Photo via TikTok/ @one_way_ticket

A foreign tourist took to TikTok to praise a Thai motorcyclist for his kindness after he gave her a free ride to her hotel in Phuket upon seeing her standing soaked in the rain.

The foreign TikTok user, @one_way_ticket, shared a video of the Thai motorcyclist, who introduced himself in the clip as Assan, on Saturday, March 8.

“This Thai guy saw me getting soaked in the rain and offered to take me to my hotel. Even though I offered him money, he refused. Thai people are truly amazing.”

To share the heartwarming moment with Thai TikTok users, she also included a Thai version of the message in the video description.

Due to the language barrier, Assan was heard in the video making an effort to communicate his intention to help. He said…

“I saw you walk, walk, yeah. Come, come, I help you.”

Photo via TikTok/ @one_way_ticket

During the video, the foreign tourist asked for his name, to which he responded that his name was Assan. He added that he was Muslim, the same as the tourist.

Her video received more than 3,600 likes, nearly 100 comments, and over 130 shares from the TikTok community. Many netizens expressed their appreciation for Assan’s actions, saying:

“Good job!”

“That’s so sweet!”

“He is kind and handsome too!”

“The ocean is very wide, but your heart and generosity are wider than that.”

Photo via TikTok/ @one_way_ticket

However, some netizens urged the foreign woman to be cautious, noting that getting into a vehicle with a stranger could pose a risk, as not everyone who approaches may have good intentions.

In a separate incident, another Thai motorcyclist was recently praised on TikTok after offering assistance to a disabled man in Bangkok.

The motorcyclist parked his vehicle to help the man in a wheelchair cross a steep bridge, despite it being the morning rush hour when most people were hurrying to work.

Photo via TikTok/ @one_way_ticket
@one_way_tickett

เด็กไทยคนนี้เห็นฉันเปียกฝนและเสนอที่จะพาฉันไปส่งที่โรงแรม แม้ว่าฉันจะยื่นเงินให้เขาก็ปฏิเสธ คนไทยช่างยอดเยี่ยมจริงๆ! #thai #banglaroad #phuket #banglawalkingstreet #thailand🇹🇭 #thailandtiktok #nightmarket #nightmarket #patongbeach #banzaannightmarket #banglaroad #thailand #traveltiktok #femaletraveler #solotravel

♬ orijinal ses – dogaberna

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

