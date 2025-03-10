Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

A foreign tourist took to TikTok to praise a Thai motorcyclist for his kindness after he gave her a free ride to her hotel in Phuket upon seeing her standing soaked in the rain.

The foreign TikTok user, @one_way_ticket, shared a video of the Thai motorcyclist, who introduced himself in the clip as Assan, on Saturday, March 8.

“This Thai guy saw me getting soaked in the rain and offered to take me to my hotel. Even though I offered him money, he refused. Thai people are truly amazing.”

To share the heartwarming moment with Thai TikTok users, she also included a Thai version of the message in the video description.

Due to the language barrier, Assan was heard in the video making an effort to communicate his intention to help. He said…

“I saw you walk, walk, yeah. Come, come, I help you.”

During the video, the foreign tourist asked for his name, to which he responded that his name was Assan. He added that he was Muslim, the same as the tourist.

Her video received more than 3,600 likes, nearly 100 comments, and over 130 shares from the TikTok community. Many netizens expressed their appreciation for Assan’s actions, saying:

“Good job!”

“That’s so sweet!”

“He is kind and handsome too!”

“The ocean is very wide, but your heart and generosity are wider than that.”

However, some netizens urged the foreign woman to be cautious, noting that getting into a vehicle with a stranger could pose a risk, as not everyone who approaches may have good intentions.

In a separate incident, another Thai motorcyclist was recently praised on TikTok after offering assistance to a disabled man in Bangkok.

The motorcyclist parked his vehicle to help the man in a wheelchair cross a steep bridge, despite it being the morning rush hour when most people were hurrying to work.