Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 31 year old man dismantled his two-storey house in Buriram’s Ku Mueang district and resorted to living in a tent.

Residents, including his parents, are in fear of being harmed after a serious assault on a local woman. The incident was reported yesterday, March 9, by 51 year old Jindarat from Chik Noi village.

Her son suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage, after being attacked by the house dismantler, Mon, who was reportedly hallucinating due to methamphetamine use.

Jindarat urged officers to address the issue as the entire village lives in fear of reporting to the police.

Investigations revealed that Mon has a history of drug-related charges. His parents had relocated to another province for work, leaving him to live alone.

His house has been completely dismantled, with the roof and windows sold off for drug money, leaving only the lower concrete walls and a tent on the staircase. Jindarat described Mon as a dangerous man, with villagers avoiding eye contact to prevent attacks.

Many women have been assaulted, but fear of reprisal has stopped anyone from reporting these incidents.

Another resident, 54 year old Jintana, recounted how Mon’s parents fled their home due to fear of him. Unemployed, Mon has been selling parts of the house, including the zinc roof and even bathroom fixtures.

Originally a two-storey home with 12 pillars and complete furniture, the house is now in ruins, reduced to mere walls and remnants. Police Colonel Somchai Soponpanyaporn, the superintendent of Ku Mueang Police Station, ordered an investigation leading to Mon’s arrest.

Mon claimed termites were the reason for dismantling the house and accused the severely injured victim of attempting to assault him, prompting a lesson, reported KhaoSod.

Mon has a previous criminal record for theft and drug offences. He now faces charges of causing serious injury and drug use, pending further investigation into the victim’s condition.