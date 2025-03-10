Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee45 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
97 1 minute read
Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 31 year old man dismantled his two-storey house in Buriram’s Ku Mueang district and resorted to living in a tent.

Residents, including his parents, are in fear of being harmed after a serious assault on a local woman. The incident was reported yesterday, March 9, by 51 year old Jindarat from Chik Noi village.

Her son suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage, after being attacked by the house dismantler, Mon, who was reportedly hallucinating due to methamphetamine use.

Jindarat urged officers to address the issue as the entire village lives in fear of reporting to the police.

Related Articles

Investigations revealed that Mon has a history of drug-related charges. His parents had relocated to another province for work, leaving him to live alone.

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault | News by Thaiger

His house has been completely dismantled, with the roof and windows sold off for drug money, leaving only the lower concrete walls and a tent on the staircase. Jindarat described Mon as a dangerous man, with villagers avoiding eye contact to prevent attacks.

Many women have been assaulted, but fear of reprisal has stopped anyone from reporting these incidents.

Another resident, 54 year old Jintana, recounted how Mon’s parents fled their home due to fear of him. Unemployed, Mon has been selling parts of the house, including the zinc roof and even bathroom fixtures.

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault | News by Thaiger

Originally a two-storey home with 12 pillars and complete furniture, the house is now in ruins, reduced to mere walls and remnants. Police Colonel Somchai Soponpanyaporn, the superintendent of Ku Mueang Police Station, ordered an investigation leading to Mon’s arrest.

Mon claimed termites were the reason for dismantling the house and accused the severely injured victim of attempting to assault him, prompting a lesson, reported KhaoSod.

Mon has a previous criminal record for theft and drug offences. He now faces charges of causing serious injury and drug use, pending further investigation into the victim’s condition.

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife&#8217;s new partner Crime News

Man arrested for fatal stabbing over estranged wife’s new partner

2 minutes ago
Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video) Phuket News

Foreign beachgoers, Thai lifeguard return caught ray to Phuket sea (video)

18 minutes ago
Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video) Hua Hin News

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

32 minutes ago
Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault Crime News

Buriram man dismantles home, village lives in fear after assault

45 minutes ago
Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel Phuket News

Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

56 minutes ago
Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants Thailand News

Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants

1 hour ago
Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration Thailand News

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration

1 hour ago
Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video Thailand News

Thai monk commits suicide after being blackmailed with explicit video

2 hours ago
Digital wallet phase three targets Thais aged 16 to 20 Thailand News

Digital wallet phase three targets Thais aged 16 to 20

2 hours ago
Laotian man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter in Thailand Crime News

Laotian man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai car exports threatened by Trump&#8217;s 25% US tariff plan Business News

Thai car exports threatened by Trump’s 25% US tariff plan

2 hours ago
Tragic death of man picking mangoes in Ayutthaya canal Thailand News

Tragic death of man picking mangoes in Ayutthaya canal

2 hours ago
19 year old American boy missing for 3 weeks in Phuket Phuket News

19 year old American boy missing for 3 weeks in Phuket

3 hours ago
Russian ruffian busted: Koh Pha Ngan&#8217;s wannabe mafia gets cuffed Thailand News

Russian ruffian busted: Koh Pha Ngan’s wannabe mafia gets cuffed

3 hours ago
Eighteen teens arrested after Thonburi shooting near hospital Thailand News

Eighteen teens arrested after Thonburi shooting near hospital

3 hours ago
Pathum Thani police seize crystal meth worth over 104 million baht Crime News

Pathum Thani police seize crystal meth worth over 104 million baht

3 hours ago
3 Thai men allegedly stage fatal accident for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

3 Thai men allegedly stage fatal accident for 14 million baht payout

3 hours ago
Man arrested for wife&#8217;s murder 20 years ago as deadline looms Thailand News

Man arrested for wife’s murder 20 years ago as deadline looms

4 hours ago
Revved up: Phuket police clamp down on noisy motorcyclists Phuket News

Revved up: Phuket police clamp down on noisy motorcyclists

4 hours ago
Belgian cyclist killed in Chon Buri truck collision Road deaths

Belgian cyclist killed in Chon Buri truck collision

4 hours ago
Woman killed by train while on phone in Thung Song Thailand News

Woman killed by train while on phone in Thung Song

5 hours ago
No-confidence motion barred over Thaksin reference Thailand News

No-confidence motion barred over Thaksin reference

5 hours ago
Fishing vessel sinks after collision in Gulf of Thailand Thailand News

Fishing vessel sinks after collision in Gulf of Thailand

5 hours ago
Allegedly drunk foreigner overturns Mercedes-Benz in Chon Buri Thailand News

Allegedly drunk foreigner overturns Mercedes-Benz in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Lover&#8217;s leap: Thai teen falls from Pattaya condo after lover&#8217;s spat Pattaya News

Lover’s leap: Thai teen falls from Pattaya condo after lover’s spat

6 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee45 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 10, 2025
97 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

Trunk road terror: Jumbo rage as elephant ejects man from pickup (video)

32 minutes ago
Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

Phuket motorcyclist praised for helping rain-soacked tourist reach hotel

56 minutes ago
Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants

Chinese tourists dine and dash across Chon Buri restaurants

1 hour ago
Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration

Fire at Ubon Ratchathani hotel after wedding celebration

1 hour ago