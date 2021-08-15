Phuket
Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
Over the weekend, a man in Phuket was killed after he was caught in heavy-duty industrial machinery that primarily cleans fishing nets.
The accident happened at the Aquaculture Research and Development Center in the Pa Khlok subdistrict. Thitiwat Asasing, from the Thalang Police Station, was alerted to the accident around 3 pm. Thitwat rushed to the scene, followed by rescue workers and other emergency personnel.
At the scene, the assembled officials saw 36 year old Pongtap Wangsawiboon’s body stuck in the machine head-first. The officials say it was immediately obvious that Pongtap was dead. The 36 year old formerly worked as an officer at the Department of Fisheries.
Pongtaps body was then cut free by the staff from the Kuso Dhamma Phuket Foundation. It took them 30 minutes. Then, his body was brought to a hospital for further examination.
36 year old Somboon Kanungkarn, who worked with Pongtap, says he didn’t see what happened per se but was operating the machinery with Pongtap when the accident occurred. Somboon says they had gathered fishing nets from cages at the neighbouring pier and were preparing the heavy-duty cleaning machinery. He speculates that Pongtap slipped and fell into the machinery which then yanked him in.
When Somboon realised Pongtap’s predicament, he hit the emergency stop button for the machinery. He then asked coworkers for help and together they tried to extract Pongtap’s body. However, despite their efforts, Pongtap remained stuck.
Sombon adds that both he and Pongtap had worked at the department for over a decade and never had any issues before his coworker met his demise in the machinery. Somboon says he is shocked by the incident and will be more careful in the future.
It was not reported if the employees got the rest of the day off after seeing a coworker’s body removed from the machinery that they would soon have to work near/with.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 22,086 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People3 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- News4 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines