Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate

Phuket police are investigating an assault in Patong where a man was shot in the leg and smashed in the head with a baseball bat.

The Patong Police learned of the assault through a 191 national police hotline just before 6 pm yesterday following a report from rescue workers where they took a wounded man to the Patong hospital

The injured man was later identified as 23 year old Teepakorn Klaewban who was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket. It was not reported what calibre bullet pierced his leg.

Following the report, police returned to the scene of the crime on Soi Phra Baramee 9. At the scene, police say they found a plastic handgun that had been modified to fire one round at a time. They also recovered a baseball bat that they believe was used in the assault. The weapons had been reported by a good samaritan in the area.

Police also say they found the Honda PCX motorbike Teepakorn was on when he was shot/struck by the baseball bat. Further, they say they identified what looks like a bullet hole in the licence plate. They did not identify the brand of baseball bat found.

However, Patong Police say they haven’t questioned Teepakorn, yet. The PP say they hope to learn the motive of the attack and will question the injured man later today. The PP also plan to check the weapons for fingerprints.

Earlier today, the Thiager wrote how Phuket officials had identified “risky” tourist spots following the murder of a Swiss national. Further, officials say they are developing a “GoPhuket” app as a mandatory registration platform for those who wish to enter the province. The 6 locations, which consisted largely of beaches, forests, and a couple of waterfalls did not mention Patong specifically.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on