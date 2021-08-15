Thailand
Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Today’s pro-democracy rallies will likely result in traffic congestion at Ratchaprasong and Lat Prao intersections, 2 of the cities busiest junctions, says the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
The police have expressed their concerns that the rallies might stop traffic in the region after rally organisers shared their “car park” protest plan.
An armada of protesters’ cars are set to convene at the Ratchaprasong intersection and the Democracy Monument and Ayutthaya at 2 pm today, and then departing an hour after that.
Then, at 6 pm, the protesters will sound their car horns. After that, they will disperse.
Yesterday, MPB deputy commissioner Jirasan Kaewsang-ek warned of traffic delays due to the protests. However, Police will be at the scene to help with the flow of traffic, today.
Pol Maj Gen Jirasan says the police are at risk of being hurt because of skirmishes with protesters, which he says makes it hard for the police to assist people “in distress”.
The MPB has requested City Hall repair damage to traffic lights/closed-circuit cameras. They also plan to sue protesters for damages.
Kissana Phatthanacharoe, the deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, says police acted within the law with their “crowd control measures” when dealing with protesters. He says police told protesters to stop the rally but the protesters declined. He says “some” of the protesters then attacked police who were forced to use “anti-riot equipment”. Such equipment has previously been condemned by Amnesty International.
The government has previously tossed around the possibility of pressing charges against the parents of young protesters.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 22,086 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People3 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines