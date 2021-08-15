Thailand
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Today’s meeting of Thailand’s peak Covid organisations will decide the continuation, or the juggling, of restrictions as the CCSA and government departments grapple with country’s steady, but worrisome, increases in both new infections and deaths over the past month.
Currently, 29 provinces are Dark Red Zones, classified as the maximum and strict controlled area designation.
The CCSA will meet today and decide if they will extend the current lockdown measures. The extension of the Red Zones, with the highest levels of restrictions and curfews, have been ramped up over the past month but have seen a steady rise in both new infections and deaths, both in the key battle grounds around the city and nearby provinces, and the other provinces as well.
Yesterday Dr. Thaveesilp Visanuyothin said that the operations centre and the Department of Disease Control predict that Covid infections and deaths will increase over the next month.
“Without lockdown measures in place, the number of daily infections is expected to reach 60,000-70,000, with more than 800 fatalities every day.”
He also announced that the CCSA will discuss whether to ease some restrictions, and to allow some essential businesses to reopen on the premises of department stores, as requested by the Thai Shopping Centre Association.
“…the CCSA is aware of the plight of people and businesses affected by the tough lockdown measures.”
He added some ominous predictions, quoted in the NBT yesterday…
“Without lockdown measures in place, the number of daily infections is expected to reach 60,000-70,000, with more than 800 fatalities every day.”
“If the lockdown measures have an efficiency rate of 20%, as they do now, the number of infections will be about 45,000 with about 500 fatalities daily. If the lockdown achieves an efficiency rate of 25% for two months, along with efforts to step up vaccinations for the elderly, people with any of seven types of underlying health conditions and pregnant women, the number of daily infections will be about 20,000 with fewer than 200 deaths per day.”
SOURCE: NBT
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 22,086 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Man allegedly steal employer’s Mercedes in retaliation for mistreatment; family returns car later, Ayutthaya arrest still follows
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People3 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
- News4 days ago
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
- Sponsored4 days ago
How to enter Thailand during Covid
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Recent comments: