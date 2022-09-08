Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket man arrested after allegedly beating ex with iron rod in May

Published

 on 

Police arrested Worawit on Monday, photo by Crime Suppression Division.

Justice is finally being served on one Phuket man who allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend and her friend with an iron rod and held them against their will back in May. Police arrested the 26 year old man, named Worawat, at his residence in Chalong town on Monday.

The man, Worawat, allegedly messaged his girlfriend on May 21, asking her to meet him so they could reconcile their differences. The woman went to meet Worawat at the planned meeting place, but he wasn’t there. The woman returned home, but little did she know that Worawat had followed her back to her place on his motorbike.

The woman went to the front door of her apartment block when Worawat appeared and allegedly punched her several times in the face. He then forced her to take him up to her room. The woman had a friend over at her apartment, and Worawat allegedly started beating both women with an iron rod. He beat his ex until she was unconscious, according to the Central Investigation Bureau.

Worawat brought the two women to his house and threatened them not to escape. Luckily, the ex’s friend managed to text another friend when Worawat wasn’t looking, and Chalong Police were alerted. The CIB’s report said the police were able to help the victims, however, it’s not clear why Worawat was not apprehended at the time. An arrest warrant was issued for Worawit on August 29, and police arrested him on September 5.

Worawat faces charges of causing bodily harm, invading a house using mayhem or weapons at night, and detaining or imprisoning others to deprive them of liberty. He has so far denied all allegations against him.

SOURCE: Crime Suppression Division

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

