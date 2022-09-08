Driver crashes pickup into noodles bar, injuring 17 in central Thailand

Seventeen people were injured after a pickup crashed into a noodles shop in Chantaburi province, in the central part of Thailand. He is suspected of being drunk at the wheel or high on drugs.

A CCTV camera in front of the shop showed the vehicle losing control and suddenly crashing into the shop while customers were either standing outside or eating at tables. The driver immediately fled the scene amid the chaos which destroyed parked motorcycles and injured customers, shop staff, and the daughter of the shop.

The female shop owner, 48 year old Ramchan Teekanam, told the media that she doesn’t know what to do next.

Ramchan has been selling noodles on the spot for ten years but has lost everything.

Officers from Mueng Chantaburi Police Station reported that the 31 year old driver, Kanin (surname reserved), surrendered himself today. He claimed the road was slippery and made him lose control.

Kanin added that he didn’t mean to flee but only did so because he was scared of being lynched by people at the scene.

Police charged him with driving recklessly, causing injuries to other people and destroying the properties of others.

According to Section 78 of the Land Traffic Act, drivers who cause damage to others or others’ assets could face a penalty of up to three months in jail and a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 baht or both.

If victims are seriously injured, the offender would face more penalty of imprisonment of up to 6 months, a fine from 5,000 to 20,000 baht, or both.

The results of the alcohol and drug tests haven’t been released.

Officers added that Kanin’s car would be also checked. Kanin would face more charges if he made illegal changes to the vehicle.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 7

