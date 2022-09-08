Connect with us

Flood at dangerous level in Rangsit after water pumps fail

Published

 on 

Photo via JS100 Radio﻿

Flood levels in the Rangsit district of Pathum Thani province near Bangkok are at a dangerous level after nine water pumps broke down. It will be three days before they are repaired.

The official district website revealed the level of water in the Rangsit Canal had risen to 1.8 metres from 1.78 metres this morning.

Rangsit had 20 water pumps in operation but nine of them broke down.

The director of the water management project in the southern part of Rangsit, Bowdaeng Takaew, revealed yesterday that the outsourcing company that took care of the water pump repairs ran out of spare parts. Bowdaeng reported that the spare parts would be delivered from abroad, and delivery takes about three days.

The Director of the Royal Irrigation Department, Prapit Chanma, promised residents he would find more water pumps to replace the broken ones waiting for repair.

The Rangsit Municipality Office announced today that they would support the residents affected by the flood. The office urged flood victims to provide any damage via the online platform.

 

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS

Recent comments:
Noble_Design
2022-09-08 16:17
IMHO Pathum Thani is one of the worst run province in Thailand. Despite the revenues from Pathum's sizeable factories and industries the khlong/canals were hardly dredged to increase it's depth and now as can be seen most of the pumps…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger

Flood at dangerous level in Rangsit after water pumps fail
