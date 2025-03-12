Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Bang Saen Beach were alarmed as over 100 youths gathered, mistaken for a brawl, but it was actually a boxing event called Mr Fight. Police intervened to disperse the crowd. Peter Denman, a professional boxer, clarified the situation.

At approximately 1am today, March 12, police from Saensuk Police Station received a report of over 100 youths gathered and engaging in a fight by the seaside at Bang Saen Beach, Saensuk subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a live boxing match under the event Mr Fight, featuring the well-known social media figure and professional boxer Denman, known for his strong punches and good looks.

The event caused concern among locals and tourists who mistook it for a violent altercation.

Police announced that the Mr Fight event should disperse since the location is a public space and popular tourist destination. Consequently, the organisers moved the event away from the beach.

Denman explained that the event was a live session for Mr Fight, and there was no permission sought from the local municipality or police.

This oversight led to confusion among residents, who presumed it was a violent gathering. Police intervened to mediate and requested the crowd to disperse, reported KhaoSod.

Denman further clarified that the gathering was merely a practice session and location scouting for future events. He added that an exciting off-ring boxing event would take place the following day at the Wing Su Fud market, inviting fans to either watch the livestream or attend in person.

