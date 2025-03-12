Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals

Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals
Residents of Bang Saen Beach were alarmed as over 100 youths gathered, mistaken for a brawl, but it was actually a boxing event called Mr Fight. Police intervened to disperse the crowd. Peter Denman, a professional boxer, clarified the situation.

At approximately 1am today, March 12, police from Saensuk Police Station received a report of over 100 youths gathered and engaging in a fight by the seaside at Bang Saen Beach, Saensuk subdistrict, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a live boxing match under the event Mr Fight, featuring the well-known social media figure and professional boxer Denman, known for his strong punches and good looks.

The event caused concern among locals and tourists who mistook it for a violent altercation.

Police announced that the Mr Fight event should disperse since the location is a public space and popular tourist destination. Consequently, the organisers moved the event away from the beach.

Denman explained that the event was a live session for Mr Fight, and there was no permission sought from the local municipality or police.

This oversight led to confusion among residents, who presumed it was a violent gathering. Police intervened to mediate and requested the crowd to disperse, reported KhaoSod.

Denman further clarified that the gathering was merely a practice session and location scouting for future events. He added that an exciting off-ring boxing event would take place the following day at the Wing Su Fud market, inviting fans to either watch the livestream or attend in person.

In similar news, in the early hours of February 13, Police Lieutenant Chaowalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Chief of Investigation at Pattaya City Police Station, responded to a report of a violent altercation at Pattaya Beach near Soi 10. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya City arrived at the scene at 1.06am.

