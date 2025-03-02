Kata landslide inquiry faces delays; further interviews planned for March

Picture courtesy of Chalermpong Saengdee

The inquiry into the landslide in Kata that resulted in 13 fatalities and numerous injuries in August last year has encountered delays. Karon police require further interviews with victims and witnesses due to the significant damage.

Officers have arranged additional questioning for March 5, with witnesses also expected to provide more statements.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekkasak Kwanwan, Senior Inspector (Investigation) at Karon Police, who oversees the case, stated that the investigation is ongoing. Before suspects can be questioned, it is imperative to collect detailed statements from accusing witnesses.

“This case is highly sensitive, and we need to ensure that everyone’s testimony aligns with the allegations.

“On the day of the flood and landslide, there were confirmed injuries, fatalities, and property damage. However, whether legal actions will be taken depends on the evidence and witness statements we collect.”

The Phuket Provincial Lawyers Council has actively participated in the process. Despite scheduling difficulties with legal representatives, progress is gradual, but Pol. Lt. Col. Ekkasak stresses that questioning appointments are consistent and coordination is ongoing.

Investigators are set to gather all necessary information by March 5, aiming to construct a complete understanding of the case. Once enough details are acquired from witnesses, they will summon the accused for questioning to ensure a thorough and fair investigation, according to Lt. Col. Ekkasak.

Lt. Col. Ekkasak affirmed that officials are dedicated to conducting a detailed and transparent inquiry into the landslide’s impact and legal ramifications, reported The Phuket News.

In January, the Department of Mineral Resources released a report on the August 23 landslide, identifying the newly constructed parking lot and nearby restroom at the Big Buddha Viewpoint as contributing factors to the disaster.

Last year, heavy rainfall over consecutive days on Koh Samui led to a landslide that engulfed a workers’ camp, leaving two individuals missing. Police have launched a search operation, highlighting the precarious situation as the incident occurred in two separate events.