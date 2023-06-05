Phuket immigration issues yellow cards to Thai landlords and foreigner

Last month, Phuket Immigration Bureau reported that five Thai landlords received yellow cards while only one foreigner was given a warning. Twenty-three foreigners were arrested during the same month for various violations classified under Group 4, which pertain to offences against the state. Additionally, nine landlords or property managers were arrested for failing to register their foreign tenants, as required by Section 38 of the Immigration Act.

Section 38 of the Immigration Act mandates that house owners, heads of households, landlords, or hotel managers accommodating foreign nationals temporarily must notify the local immigration authorities within 24 hours from the time of the foreign national’s arrival.

In May, one Russian national received a yellow card for an undisclosed offence. A second warning for this individual could potentially lead to deportation from Thailand. Furthermore, five Thai nationals were issued yellow cards for offences committed by foreign nationals renting accommodation from them.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol. Col. Thanet Sukchai explained in April that the ‘yellow card’ serves as a warning to Thai homeowners whose properties are associated with crimes committed by foreigners. When Thai landlords visit the Immigration office, they receive education on relevant immigration laws and information. He said…

“If householders do not assist in monitoring and allow criminals to reside in their properties, it reflects a lack of concern for Phuket. This places an additional burden on immigration officers.

“Only receiving a warning freaks them out because they do business and they are afraid that it will affect their business.”

In contrast, foreigners were on their best behaviour in Phuket in April, with no foreign tourists receiving yellow or red cards.

Phuket Immigration launched the yellow and red card scheme in March to combat the problem of wayward foreigners on the island. The system sees law-breaking foreign tourists deported from the kingdom after two offences.

Any tourist who commits an offence will receive a yellow card as an official warning. If they offend again, they will receive a red card, which sends them packing and blacklisted from Thailand. Read more HERE.