Miraculous twist: Kazakhstan tourist presumed drowned in Phuket found alive, in coma

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod shows 24 year old Artur Iskakov from Kazakhstan receiving treatment at Kata Beach.

A tourist from Kazakhstan, initially reported to have drowned at Kata Beach in Phuket, is alive but in a coma. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan provided the updated information, clarifying that earlier reports of the tourist’s death were incorrect.

The tourist, Artur Iskakov, was rushed to the hospital following a drowning incident in tambon Karon on Thursday, June 1. His condition was reported yesterday, June 4, by Tengrinews.kz, a news outlet based in Kazakhstan. The website quoted a family member and the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. Aibek Smadiyarov, the ministry’s spokesperson, said…

“Our compatriot is in critical medical condition and currently in a coma.”

Smadiyarov added that Iskakov’s parents are now in Phuket. The family, along with the Embassy of Kazakhstan, is working on arranging a medevac flight to transport Iskakov back to Kazakhstan for further treatment. Iskakov’s unnamed sister said…

“Artur reacts to the words of his parents, he has a motor function in his hands, and he sheds tears when his parents speak to him.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan stated that to transport the 24 year old to his home country, Thai doctors first need to provide their medical assessment, which will then be reviewed and confirmed by medical experts in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry also confirmed that Iskakov drowned after entering the sea. The man’s sister explained that he rushed into the water to assist his girlfriend, his future wife, who fortunately managed to escape unharmed, reported Phuket News.

Follow us on :













Originally it was believed Iskakov ignored red flags warning against swimming and as a consequence drowned at Kata Beach. Karon Police were alerted by a lifeguard at Kata Beach and discovered the body of the Kazakhstan tourist.

Lifeguards informed the police that they had been notified of the Kazakhstan tourist’s unconscious state approximately five minutes before their arrival. They used a jet-ski to pull Iskakov from the water and back onto the beach, where emergency responders were called. Iskakov was pronounced dead at the scene. Read the original story HERE.