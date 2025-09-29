Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

Thai netizens are left divided after an ice cream vendor in Phuket allowed two foreign men a free ride on his ice cream cart.

A Thai motorcyclist encountered the two men on the cart and shared a video of them on his TikTok account, @lionqueenzyy, on September 25. The caption read, “Thai people are very kind.”

In the video, one of the foreigners was perched on a narrow space beside the ice cream storage box, while the other sat on the seat with the vendor. The TikTok user gave the men a thumbs-up, and one of them returned the gesture.

Many viewers found the clip amusing and praised the vendor for his kindness, while others criticised his decision. The latter group argued that foreigners should support local transport services, which provide income for residents. They said such free rides could encourage foreign tourists to take advantage of locals.

Some raised concerns about road safety, pointing out that the vendor could be held responsible if an accident occurred, such as one of the passengers falling from the cart.

Thai netizens left a mix of comments:

“I never imagined an ice cream cart could do this.”

“How did they pay for the ride? Buying ice cream?”

“So cute!”

“Thailand only!”

“You are good and generous. But think about the responsibility if an accident happens.”

“What about the income of local transport providers?”

“Foreigners will start looking for free rides from now on.”

A similar case was reported previously when a tourist was seen riding a motorcycle while dragging his suitcases along, instead of taking a taxi or a larger vehicle.

Some Thai netizens condemned the behaviour as dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians, accusing some tourists of seeking only the cheapest services available in Thailand.