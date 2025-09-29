Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

Netizens clash over kindness, safety, and lost earnings

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
445 1 minute read
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @lionqueenzyy

Thai netizens are left divided after an ice cream vendor in Phuket allowed two foreign men a free ride on his ice cream cart.

A Thai motorcyclist encountered the two men on the cart and shared a video of them on his TikTok account, @lionqueenzyy, on September 25. The caption read, “Thai people are very kind.”

In the video, one of the foreigners was perched on a narrow space beside the ice cream storage box, while the other sat on the seat with the vendor. The TikTok user gave the men a thumbs-up, and one of them returned the gesture.

Many viewers found the clip amusing and praised the vendor for his kindness, while others criticised his decision. The latter group argued that foreigners should support local transport services, which provide income for residents. They said such free rides could encourage foreign tourists to take advantage of locals.

Some raised concerns about road safety, pointing out that the vendor could be held responsible if an accident occurred, such as one of the passengers falling from the cart.

Foreigners ice cream cart Phuket
Photo via TikTok/ @lionqueenzyy

Thai netizens left a mix of comments:

“I never imagined an ice cream cart could do this.”

Related Articles

“How did they pay for the ride? Buying ice cream?”

“So cute!”

“Thailand only!”

“You are good and generous. But think about the responsibility if an accident happens.”

“What about the income of local transport providers?”

“Foreigners will start looking for free rides from now on.”

Phuket ice cream vendor free ride for foreigners
Photo via TikTok/ @lionqueenzyy

A similar case was reported previously when a tourist was seen riding a motorcycle while dragging his suitcases along, instead of taking a taxi or a larger vehicle.

Some Thai netizens condemned the behaviour as dangerous for both motorists and pedestrians, accusing some tourists of seeking only the cheapest services available in Thailand.

@

♬ –

Latest Thailand News
Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian actor quits Cambodia tourism role amid border tensions with Thailand

1 hour ago
Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin requests royal pardon, justice ministry confirms

1 hour ago
People&#8217;s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party to target ministers in Anutin’s policy debate

2 hours ago
Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Japan join forces to tackle call scams and cybercrime

2 hours ago
South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean man, Thai wife and child rescued from Lampang forest

2 hours ago
Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor slams contractor for Udomsuk flood

3 hours ago
Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign couple filmed having sex in sea off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist attacked in Pattaya after alleged snarky bar comment

3 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods in 42 provinces

4 hours ago
Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket ice cream vendor sparks debate with free ride for foreign tourists

4 hours ago
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

21 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

22 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

23 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

24 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

1 day ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

1 day ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

1 day ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

1 day ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

1 day ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

1 day ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

2 days ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

2 days ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

2 days ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

2 days ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

2 days ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 29, 2025
445 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.