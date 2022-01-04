Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/dee m

Health officials in Phuket are urging tourism operators to be more cautious and adhere strictly to disease prevention measures as Omicron cases rise. Koosak Kookiatkul from Phuket’s Public Health Office says businesses must avail of antigen tests regularly to screen for new infections. The Bangkok Post reports that the island has now detected 144 cases of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

According to the report, active case-finding along Patong’s infamous Soi Bangla on December 28 resulted in 11 Omicron cases. Koosak says it’s imperative that businesses in the area enforce strict Covid-19 prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus. It’s understood businesses along the popular Soi Bangla have 300 antigen test kits for use on tourists each week and all workers are fully vaccinated. However, Koosak says they must still adhere to measures including social distancing, mask-wearing, regular hand-washing, temperature-checking, and contact-tracing.

The Bangkok Post reports that Weerawich Kruasombat, who heads up the union of Patong entertainment venue operators, has urged all members to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention measures to combat the spread of the virus.

“Bangla Road is very important to Phuket. For this reason, I would like to ask for the cooperation of owners, managers and other staff to have an ATK test every 7 days at the parking lot behind Hollywood Phuket to cut the risk of contagion.”

Meanwhile, in eastern Thailand, Chon Buri governor Phakarathon Tianchai has expressed concern at a rise in Omicron cases there, saying many people have dropped their guard due to reports that the variant is milder. He is calling on everyone to be more cautious as infections surge. Further tests show that 80% of new cases in the province are the Omicron variant.

Phakarathon says restaurants and tourism operators in Chon Buri must continue screening both workers and customers before entry. He has warned that failure to do so could see them shut down.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2022-01-04 10:07
Make your own mind up on "to be more cautious and adhere strictly to disease prevention measures" this was new years eve 1641087942498.mp4
image
ChrisBBQ
2022-01-04 10:18
People are vaccinated and Omicron is a mild variant so lets go forward not backwards.
image
Malc-Thai
2022-01-04 10:32
13 minutes ago, ChrisBBQ said: People are vaccinated and Omicron is a mild variant so lets go forward not backwards. And there is only Omicron now ?
image
farang
2022-01-04 10:36
that many at patong beach on new years??wow! i can see why its spreading!for sure that many should not be in such a crowd when the virus is still with us.i want to return,but not to a bunch like that…
image
palooka
2022-01-04 10:38
16 minutes ago, ChrisBBQ said: People are vaccinated and Omicron is a mild variant so lets go forward not backwards. And the thousands of unvaccinated children do what? Mild to an adult maybe not so mild to a child. Many…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya30 seconds ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand36 mins ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Pattaya56 mins ago

Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
Sponsored2 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia2 hours ago

Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Video3 hours ago

Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Tourism3 hours ago

Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

North-east province closes schools, theatres and fitness facilities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Chiang Mai22 hours ago

Students suffer minor injuries after apparent wild elephant attack on Doi Mon Jong trail
Chiang Mai23 hours ago

Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign
Thailand1 day ago

Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending