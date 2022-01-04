Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT

Test & Go scheme is has already been proposed to last until the end of the month due to a high rise in Omicron infections in Thailand. Phuket has urged caution to everyone over covid infections spike and other news from all across Thailand in todays good morning Thailand with Jay and Natty

