Connect with us

Video

Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

Test & Go scheme is has already been proposed to last until the end of the month due to a high rise in Omicron infections in Thailand. Phuket has urged caution to everyone over covid infections spike and other news from all across Thailand in todays good morning Thailand with Jay and Natty

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThaiEyes
2022-01-04 09:40
Test & Go scheme to remain suspended = Economic Recovery suspended
image
gazmo16
2022-01-04 09:50
I will be happy with an end of the month suspension rather than scrapped all together and back to sandbox only. Test and Go is the only way they will keep the tourists coming in the numbers they want .

Follow Thaiger by email:

Pattaya51 seconds ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand36 mins ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Pattaya57 mins ago

Paramotor accident on Chon Buri seriously injures foreign teenager and Thai instructor
Sponsored2 hours ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Update | Proposal to extend T&G postponement & New Chon Buri rules
Indonesia2 hours ago

Indonesia to roll out booster vaccine doses amid rise in Omicron cases
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

School students could see return to online learning due to Omicron variant
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket health officials call for increased vigilance as island reports Omicron spike
Video3 hours ago

Test & Go scheme to remain suspended & Phuket covid spike | GMT
Tourism3 hours ago

Government to discuss delaying resumption of Test & Go until end of January
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

North-east province closes schools, theatres and fitness facilities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Chiang Mai22 hours ago

Students suffer minor injuries after apparent wild elephant attack on Doi Mon Jong trail
Chiang Mai23 hours ago

Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign
Thailand1 day ago

Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending