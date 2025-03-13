Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

Thai police are investigating the mysterious death of a Myanmar fisherman whose body was found floating in the sea between Phuket and Krabi, hours after he was reported missing from a fishing boat.

The body of 39 year old Zaw Min Thuy (also spelt Zaw Min Htoo) was discovered at around 3pm yesterday, March 12 and later brought ashore at Sinpaiboonchai Pier in Ratsada at 9.45pm, according to Phuket City Police.

A forensic team and an investigative unit were dispatched to examine the body, while police worked to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

According to Niran Phummarin, captain of the fishing vessel Sor Pattana 2, the crew realised that Thuy was missing at approximately 9am. A search was launched, and hours later, his lifeless body was found floating in open waters.

An initial examination found no signs of physical assault, and a doctor at the scene determined drowning as the likely cause of death. However, the body has been sent for further autopsy to confirm the cause and rule out foul play.

While police suspect an accidental drowning, police are continuing their investigation to ensure no suspicious circumstances were involved, reported The Phuket News.

Incidents like this highlight the dangers faced by fishermen working in Thai waters, where harsh conditions and unpredictable accidents can turn deadly in an instant. Officials are urging crew members to take extra precautions while working offshore, ensuring proper safety measures are in place to prevent further tragedies.

In similar news, a Myanmar navy patrol boat clashed with Thai fishing vessels off the coast of Ranong, leading to the tragic drowning of a fisherman and the detainment of 31 crew members.

The Thai Ministry of Defence reported that two of 15 Thai fishing boats were caught operating 4 to 5.7 nautical miles inside Myanmar waters. In an attempt to evade capture, three fishermen jumped into the sea. One drowned, while the Thai navy rescued the other two.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul confirmed that 31 crew members were taken into Myanmar, with one boat seized by the Myanmar navy.

