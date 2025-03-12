Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video)

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
228 1 minute read
Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video)

In a cheeky twist at the Icons of Football tournament in Thailand, several Premier League superstars found themselves the target of a hilarious prank by a mischievous Thai wag.

The prankster, known on Instagram as “farangsgonewild,” pulled a bold stunt that’s since gone viral. He shared a cheeky clip of his visit to the Super Pussy ping pong show in Patpong, Bangkok, leaving with a rather unique souvenir: a sketch of a Thai elephant.

The prank didn’t stop there. Farangsgonewild took the elephant sketch to Robinswood Golf Club, Bangkok. There, a host of former Premier League legends were preparing for a Ryder Cup-style golf showdown between Team England and Team World.

As the stars warmed up, including England icons John Terry, Robbie Fowler, Paul Scholes, Joe Hart, Teddy Sheringham, Jimmy Bullard, and Paul Ince, alongside Team World’s Luis Figo and Ronald de Boer, farangsgonewild brazenly asked them to sign the cheeky artwork.

Related Articles

Little did they know, they were leaving their mark on a prank that had the whole of Thailand in stitches.

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farangs Gone Wild (@farangsgonewild)

Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video) | News by Thaiger
Picture signed by the Icons of Football stars courtesy of farangsgonewild

As for the golf, Team England comfortably triumphed 72-33 over their Team World counterparts.

England’s victory was masterfully orchestrated by captain Lee Westwood, who applauded his team’s effortless transition from nutmeg to nine-iron.

“I believe a coach or captain is only as good as the talent he’s got to work with, and this is a talented bunch. They’re all ultra-competitive, and we just had the edge.”

Meanwhile, Team World captain Sergio Garcia graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging Team England’s exceptional putting around the greens.

“The English team played great golf, but my guys did too, and I’m super proud of them. We tried to make it close today, but they were just a little bit too good. They were clutch every single time they needed to be. But I’m still really proud of my team.” Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video) | News by Thaiger Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video) | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Ayutthaya man confesses to fatal shooting of in-laws Crime News

Ayutthaya man confesses to fatal shooting of in-laws

4 minutes ago
Nigerian drug dealer in Phuket arrested after client&#8217;s viral drug use video Phuket News

Nigerian drug dealer in Phuket arrested after client’s viral drug use video

17 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest suspect for selling drug-laced &#8216;zombie e-cigarettes&#8217; Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest suspect for selling drug-laced ‘zombie e-cigarettes’

34 minutes ago
Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated Bangkok News

Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated

49 minutes ago
Phuket cops hit a high note as drifting Nigerians sing through arrest Phuket News

Phuket cops hit a high note as drifting Nigerians sing through arrest

57 minutes ago
Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video) Bangkok News

Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video)

1 hour ago
Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals Crime News

Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals

1 hour ago
Thai police unleash AI officers: Game changer or gimmick? Thailand News

Thai police unleash AI officers: Game changer or gimmick?

1 hour ago
Thai weather forecast: It&#8217;s rain and pain as storms hit 40 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather forecast: It’s rain and pain as storms hit 40 provinces

2 hours ago
Toilet pervert&#8217;s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul Thailand News

Toilet pervert’s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul

17 hours ago
German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site Thailand News

German pedophile arrested for running child pornography site

17 hours ago
Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water Phuket News

Speedboat leakage leaves Phuket holidaymakers in deep water

18 hours ago
Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock Thailand News

Power move: Thai Cabinet extends electricity subsidy to ease shock

18 hours ago
Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling Thailand News

Scam signal lost: Thai forces pull plug on Myanmar border smuggling

18 hours ago
Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident Thailand News

Brake for impact: Veteran driver crashes into office by accident

18 hours ago
NACC&#8217;s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration Thailand News

NACC’s new cohabitation rules without marriage registration

18 hours ago
Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane Thailand News

Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane

19 hours ago
Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man Crime News

Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man

19 hours ago
Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan Phuket News

Phuket targets 14,000 dropouts in education reintegration plan

19 hours ago
Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures Road deaths

Train collides with truck in Prachin Buri despite safety measures

19 hours ago
Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament Bangkok News

Thai MP under scrutiny for smoking e-cigarette in Parliament

19 hours ago
Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video) Thailand News

Drunk officer disrupts molam performance in Udon Thani (video)

19 hours ago
Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured Thailand News

Bus and lorry crash in Nakhon Ratchasima leaves many injured

20 hours ago
Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown Pattaya News

Pattaya punch-up: Teenage girl kicks off in wholesale showdown

20 hours ago
Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim Bangkok News

Bolt addresses Bangkok taxi driver sexual harassment claim

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
228 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Bangkok police arrest suspect for selling drug-laced &#8216;zombie e-cigarettes&#8217;

Bangkok police arrest suspect for selling drug-laced ‘zombie e-cigarettes’

34 minutes ago
Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated

Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated

49 minutes ago
Phuket cops hit a high note as drifting Nigerians sing through arrest

Phuket cops hit a high note as drifting Nigerians sing through arrest

57 minutes ago
Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals

Bang Saen Beach boxing event mistaken for brawl alarms locals

1 hour ago