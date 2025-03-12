Super Pussy: Premier League stars ping-ponged in Thailand prank (video)

In a cheeky twist at the Icons of Football tournament in Thailand, several Premier League superstars found themselves the target of a hilarious prank by a mischievous Thai wag.

The prankster, known on Instagram as “farangsgonewild,” pulled a bold stunt that’s since gone viral. He shared a cheeky clip of his visit to the Super Pussy ping pong show in Patpong, Bangkok, leaving with a rather unique souvenir: a sketch of a Thai elephant.

The prank didn’t stop there. Farangsgonewild took the elephant sketch to Robinswood Golf Club, Bangkok. There, a host of former Premier League legends were preparing for a Ryder Cup-style golf showdown between Team England and Team World.

As the stars warmed up, including England icons John Terry, Robbie Fowler, Paul Scholes, Joe Hart, Teddy Sheringham, Jimmy Bullard, and Paul Ince, alongside Team World’s Luis Figo and Ronald de Boer, farangsgonewild brazenly asked them to sign the cheeky artwork.

Little did they know, they were leaving their mark on a prank that had the whole of Thailand in stitches.

As for the golf, Team England comfortably triumphed 72-33 over their Team World counterparts.

England’s victory was masterfully orchestrated by captain Lee Westwood, who applauded his team’s effortless transition from nutmeg to nine-iron.

“I believe a coach or captain is only as good as the talent he’s got to work with, and this is a talented bunch. They’re all ultra-competitive, and we just had the edge.”

Meanwhile, Team World captain Sergio Garcia graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging Team England’s exceptional putting around the greens.

“The English team played great golf, but my guys did too, and I’m super proud of them. We tried to make it close today, but they were just a little bit too good. They were clutch every single time they needed to be. But I’m still really proud of my team.”