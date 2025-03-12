Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated

Fire sparks chaos at Bangkok hospital, patients evacuated
Pictures courtesy of The Standard

Chaos erupted at Bangkok’s Ramathibodi Hospital when a fire broke out on the second floor of the nine-storey medical facility, forcing a swift patient evacuation. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the blaze was reported at 7.20pm on Monday, March 10.

Fire and rescue teams from Phaya Thai station arrived within two minutes, finding flames inside the hospital on Rama VI Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi district. Staff immediately assisted in moving patients outside as smoke filled the corridors.

By 7.27pm, firefighters had successfully contained the fire, with no visible flames remaining. However, thick smoke continued to linger throughout the building, prompting urgent ventilation efforts.

According to initial reports, the building houses laboratories on the first four floors, while patient wards occupy the upper levels. The fire ignited on the second floor, left wing, prompting emergency teams to relocate patients from the affected side to the right side across all floors.

Hospital staff and rescue teams worked efficiently to ensure the safety of all patients and personnel. “The priority was to move everyone to a safe area as quickly as possible,” one responder confirmed.

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire while ensuring that the hospital remains safe for operations. Despite the alarming situation, no injuries or casualties were reported.

While the flames have been extinguished, officials continue working to clear the lingering smoke, ensuring air quality is restored before normal hospital functions resume, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai man set fire to Det Udom Royal Crown Prince Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani, allegedly driven by stress after losing 3 million baht in a real estate scam six years ago. The blaze, which broke out on January 31, caused over 100 million baht in damages.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspect hurl a petrol-filled bag onto an empty hospital bed before igniting it. When medical staff tried to intervene, he allegedly fired a weapon to stop them. Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour as patients were safely evacuated amid the chaos.

