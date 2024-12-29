Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket’s Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation and Baan Haad Surin Community have earned recognition as model communities for their exceptional work in the Raksa Food project, commonly known as Food Banks.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat awarded certificates during a ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall on Christmas Day to honour their achievements. The Raksa Food project, led by the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, CSR Phuket Centre, and the Phuket branch of Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation, focuses on reducing food waste by redirecting surplus food to vulnerable groups, such as low-income individuals and disaster victims.

An official report highlighted the project’s aims to enhance community engagement and promote sustainable practices. Since its inception, the initiative has expanded to more than 60 communities, assisting over 100,000 people annually. It is an exemplary model for managing food surplus, intertwining social welfare with environmental sustainability.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor and Baan Haad Surin Community were acknowledged for their outstanding efforts in executing the project from October to December 2024. Their dedication to decreasing food waste and promoting environmental stewardship was noted as significant.

The ceremony was not only about celebrating these accomplishments but also aimed to inspire other communities in Phuket and across Thailand to adopt similar practices. By tackling food waste and encouraging sharing, the project delivers both social and environmental advantages, setting a standard for nationwide implementation, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon commended the model communities, stating, “Their efforts serve as a beacon of hope and innovation in creating a more sustainable and equitable society.”

In related news, Thailand unveiled a plan to tackle food waste and hunger. The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has teamed up with the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) to outline the creation of a national food bank.