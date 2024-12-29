Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:13, 29 December 2024| Updated: 11:13, 29 December 2024
99 1 minute read
Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project
Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket’s Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation and Baan Haad Surin Community have earned recognition as model communities for their exceptional work in the Raksa Food project, commonly known as Food Banks.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat awarded certificates during a ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall on Christmas Day to honour their achievements. The Raksa Food project, led by the Phuket Provincial office of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, CSR Phuket Centre, and the Phuket branch of Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation, focuses on reducing food waste by redirecting surplus food to vulnerable groups, such as low-income individuals and disaster victims.

Advertisements

An official report highlighted the project’s aims to enhance community engagement and promote sustainable practices. Since its inception, the initiative has expanded to more than 60 communities, assisting over 100,000 people annually. It is an exemplary model for managing food surplus, intertwining social welfare with environmental sustainability.

Cherng Talay OrBorTor and Baan Haad Surin Community were acknowledged for their outstanding efforts in executing the project from October to December 2024. Their dedication to decreasing food waste and promoting environmental stewardship was noted as significant.

Related news

The ceremony was not only about celebrating these accomplishments but also aimed to inspire other communities in Phuket and across Thailand to adopt similar practices. By tackling food waste and encouraging sharing, the project delivers both social and environmental advantages, setting a standard for nationwide implementation, reported The Phuket News.

Governor Sophon commended the model communities, stating, “Their efforts serve as a beacon of hope and innovation in creating a more sustainable and equitable society.”

Photo: PR Phuket

Advertisements

In related news, Thailand unveiled a plan to tackle food waste and hunger. The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has teamed up with the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) to outline the creation of a national food bank.

Latest Thailand News
Fire at Lopburi hospital ICU leads to 81 patient evacuation Thailand News

Fire at Lopburi hospital ICU leads to 81 patient evacuation

8 hours ago
Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students Crime News

Phuket teacher investigated for alleged molestation of students

9 hours ago
Japanese man killed in Pattaya stabbing after intervening in dispute Crime News

Japanese man killed in Pattaya stabbing after intervening in dispute

9 hours ago
Tourist boat capsizes off Koh Phangan, Korean national missing Thailand News

Tourist boat capsizes off Koh Phangan, Korean national missing

10 hours ago
Police investigate call centre gang at Thai-Cambodian border Crime News

Police investigate call centre gang at Thai-Cambodian border

10 hours ago
Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year&#8217;s knife attack Crime News

Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year’s knife attack

11 hours ago
Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project Phuket News

Phuket communities recognised for innovative food waste reduction project

11 hours ago
Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project Thailand News

Khao Kheow Zoo to expand with new Hippo Village project

11 hours ago
Drink-driving cases drop in 2025 New Year campaign Thailand News

Drink-driving cases drop in 2025 New Year campaign

11 hours ago
Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network Crime News

Pattaya bust dismantles South Korean online gambling network

12 hours ago
Bangkok airports offer free parking for new year travellers Thailand News

Bangkok airports offer free parking for new year travellers

12 hours ago
Heavy rain and temperature drop predicted across Thailand Thailand News

Heavy rain and temperature drop predicted across Thailand

12 hours ago
Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Surat Thani, Koh Phangan hit hard (video) Thailand News

Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Surat Thani, Koh Phangan hit hard (video)

13 hours ago
Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage Crime News

Firework chaos in Pattaya as foreign man causes injuries and damage

13 hours ago
Lucky escape: Lives and gold spared in Lopburi house fire Central Thailand News

Lucky escape: Lives and gold spared in Lopburi house fire

1 day ago
Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am Central Thailand News

Police pickup truck crashes into lamppost in Cha-Am

1 day ago
New damselfly species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary Environment News

New damselfly species discovered in Thai wildlife sanctuary

1 day ago
Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty Eastern Thailand News

Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty

1 day ago
Gridlock crisis: Phuket&#8217;s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action Phuket News

Gridlock crisis: Phuket’s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action

1 day ago
Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones Bangkok News

Thai police to manage new year traffic with drones

1 day ago
Motorcyclist fatally shot in Chon Buri, police search for suspect Crime News

Motorcyclist fatally shot in Chon Buri, police search for suspect

1 day ago
Electric car smashes into sugarcane truck in Khon Kaen Crime News

Electric car smashes into sugarcane truck in Khon Kaen

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute Crime News

Phuket’s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute

1 day ago
Chinese call centre scam: Bangkok police arrest 4 more men Bangkok News

Chinese call centre scam: Bangkok police arrest 4 more men

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist&#8217;s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured Crime News

Foreign motorcyclist’s ill-judged turn in Pattaya leaves 3 injured

1 day ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute

Phuket’s Freedom Beach embroiled in land encroachment dispute

Published: 10:58, 28 December 2024
Thailand&#8217;s top destinations gear up for new year surge

Thailand’s top destinations gear up for new year surge

Published: 14:52, 27 December 2024
Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

Frenchman loses 6,000 euros to foreign sex worker in Phuket

Published: 14:21, 27 December 2024
Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

Fight breaks out between 2 foreign men on Bangla Road in Phuket

Published: 14:07, 27 December 2024