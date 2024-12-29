Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year’s knife attack

Pattaya man seriously injured by wife in new year’s knife attack
A construction worker in Pattaya found himself in a dire situation when his wife, angered by his refusal to return home from new year’s celebrations, attacked him with a knife. The incident, which took place at a construction camp in Soi Mab Yai Lia 22, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, left the man with severe facial injuries, including a partially severed nose.

Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan arrived promptly, administering first aid before rushing the victim to a hospital. His wife, responsible for the assault, had already left the scene by the time police arrived.

Witnesses present at the construction site provided insight into the events leading up to the violent altercation. The husband had been drinking with friends when his wife arrived to bring him home.

Her efforts were met with resistance, sparking a heated argument. In a fit of rage, she grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed his face, leaving him with gruesome injuries that required immediate medical attention.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship, marked by frequent arguments, was well-known among their peers. Onlookers recounted that similar incidents had occurred in the past, with the wife having previously stabbed her husband, nearly causing fatal injuries.

Despite the volatility, the husband remained committed to the marriage due to his deep affection for his wife, although alcohol-fueled disputes had become a regular occurrence between them, reported KhaoSod.

“Before the argument escalated, she parked her vehicle at the entrance of the camp, intending to retrieve her husband. He was enjoying drinks with friends in celebration of the new year when the confrontation unfolded,” one witness explained, reported KhaoSod.

The scene became chaotic as blood flowed from the man’s wounds, prompting a swift response from rescue personnel.

เมียฉุนจัด ผัวเมาฉลองปีใหม่ไม่ยอมกลับบ้าน คว้ามีดฟันหน้าจมูกแหว่ง

In related news, police on December 8 intervened to prevent a lynching of a Thai woman who brutally attacked an eight year old boy with knives in her rented room in Chon Buri.

