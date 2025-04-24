Phuket Airport baggage belt still broken amid repairs

Pictures courtesy of Matichon

Holidaymakers flying out of Phuket are being urged to stay calm, despite ongoing baggage belt breakdowns that continue to cause delays at Thailand’s second-busiest international gateway.

Yesterday, April 23, Phuket International Airport (HKT) confirmed that one of its four main baggage conveyor belts in the international terminal remains out of action, while three lines have been repaired and are back in service.

The faulty belt, Row EF, is currently undergoing repairs, with no exact timeframe given for when it will be fully operational again.

“The Row AB, CD, and GH belts are now working as normal, and passengers can still check in and load baggage as usual,” airport officials announced in a statement.

“We’ve reassigned airlines to counters linked to the functional belts to ease congestion and minimise disruption.”

Photo courtesy of Phuket Airport Facebook

Despite the partial recovery, the malfunction has sparked frustration among passengers, with some taking to social media to complain about longer wait times and confusion at check-in.

The airport, however, insists the situation is under control. Extra staff have been deployed to manage the flow of travellers and assist with check-in procedures. Officials stressed that there’s no impact on flight departures and that “passenger confidence remains high,” reported Matichon.

In a show of transparency, the Royal Thai Air Force, which oversees airport operations, issued a formal apology for the inconvenience.

“We thank all passengers for their patience and cooperation. Anyone with concerns should contact the 24-hour helpline at 076 351 111 or 076 351 801.”

Phuket Airport is a major hub for international tourism, particularly during the busy holiday periods. With Thailand pushing hard to boost tourist arrivals in 2025, infrastructure failures like this come at a sensitive time but officials remain confident, said a spokesperson.

“This issue is being resolved swiftly and we’re committed to maintaining smooth service.”

So while one baggage belt is still on life support, the wheels are turning, slowly but surely, to get Phuket’s airport back up to full speed. For now, travellers are advised to arrive early, stay patient, and brace for potential delays at the check-in desks.

Photo courtesy of Absolute Resorts & Hotels

