Phuket floods – pedestrians, field hospital, royal donations
Phuket is expediting provisional repairs to the road over Patong Hill, technically Phrabarami Road (Route 4029). The route was closed to traffic after last Wednesday’s landslide. The plan includes allowing pedestrians to use the road as soon as it is safe. There will be staff on hand to help and people must walk on the shoulder only.
Parking areas and pick-up points should be arranged on both sides. Motorcycles and cars will be strictly prohibited. If there is further heavy rain, the crossing will be closed immediately.
The repairs were discussed at a meeting Sunday chaired by Governor Narong Woonciew and representatives of the Phuket Highways Office. The highways office has surveyed the damage with a drone and estimates temporary repairs at 4.9 million baht (US$130,000).
The money for immediate repairs will be provided by the office of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department. It was not decided when the damaged section of Phrabarami Rd will be open. A permanent solution is expected to cost Kathu Municipality at least 17 million baht (US$450,00).
Phuket Info Center announced the results of the soil survey declaring a risk that the embankment will collapse, so the route is officially closed to traffic. Kathu and Patong municipalities will provide a free shuttle bus to 500 metres from the landslide site. Passengers may walk through the danger zone to where another bus will be waiting on the other side.
A field hospital in Kathu will serve patients who cannot reach Patong Hospital due to the collapse of the road over Patong Hill.
Sanam Hospital will open in Kathu Park, locally known as the Whiskey Mansion Park or Liquor House Park, and begin accepting patients tomorrow.
Deputy Secretary-General of the Royal College of Chulabhorn Wanlop Thammadamrong visited Phuket Saturday to hand over survival bags to flood victims on behalf of the Royal Family.
A ceremony took place at Kathu Municipal School 2 when 1,000 survival bags were handed over for distribution. At another ceremony in Mueang Phuket district another 1,000 life-saving bags were handed over.
