Connect with us

Thailand

Major Phuket Road to Patong collapses after landslide | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Good Morning Thailand GMT

A bank account set up by a fan of the person who attacked Srisuwan Janya yesterday is still receiving donations for the man’s legal defence.

In order to file a petition with the police at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to take legal action against stand-up comedian

Udom Taephanich for allegedly inciting public protests, the man, 62-year-old Veerawich Rungruangsiriphol, physically assaulted Srisuwan during a media interview.

Veerawich was ready to appear on the well-known program “Hone Krasae”

when he was detained today (Wednesday) in the parking lot of Channel 3 TV on Rama 4 Road. The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) was then approached to interview him.

The arrest of Veerawich, according to Pol Col Anek Prasuparb, deputy commander of the CSD, is related to a case from last year

in which the man was accused of assaulting Seksakol Atthawong, a former vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office,

but has nothing to do with the attack on Srisuwan. The judge issued an arrest warrant for him. GMT

Veerawich had previously live-streamed his intention to assault Srisuwan via the “Sakdina Sua Daeng” YouTube channel in order to ”

teach him a lesson” before his attack on Srisuwan yesterday.

He explained why he decided to carry out the attack when he got home and resumed his Livestream that

Srisuwan had threatened to file complaints against anyone who demonstrated in the streets in opposition to the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-eight-year cha’s term in office. GMT

He said many of his admirers gave him spiritual support and financial contributions to his legal defence fund during the second webcast.

Thai activist Srisuwan’s assailant in custody as donations pour in for his defence. Druggie pays for a 10 baht snack with a meth tablet.

APEC protest risk worries govt. In the southern Thai highlands, a new species of crab was found. New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand.

Drug cartel steals seized drugs, cars, and guns from red-faced police. GMT

Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-10-20 10:50
Wrong headline or wrong story ? Certainly very confusing when you open it on iPhone? 
harry1
2022-10-20 11:20
the damages to coastal roads from the very heavy rain, isn't a quick fix, it needs major reconstruction that will take a lot of time and money, whether the roads will hold out until the GREEN season finishes is another…
Guest1
2022-10-20 12:27
Our every other year Kathu to Patong road landslide. This year just "a bit bigger".  That won't be an easy fix, even with dry season ahead. The Chalong to Karon road they "repairing" for over 2 years, now. Still in…

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics6 mins ago

Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Hot News8 mins ago

Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Pattaya29 mins ago

Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Sponsored1 day ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Crime32 mins ago

Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Medical33 mins ago

Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
Health48 mins ago

California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya55 mins ago

Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Cannabis2 hours ago

Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
Travel2 hours ago

What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Politics2 hours ago

Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM
Crime3 hours ago

Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand
Press Room3 hours ago

Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN
Japan4 hours ago

My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?
Politics4 hours ago

Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia
Crime4 hours ago

New Zealand gangster arrested in Thailand handed to FBI
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending