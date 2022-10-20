Major Phuket Road to Patong collapses after landslide | GMT

Good Morning Thailand GMT

A bank account set up by a fan of the person who attacked Srisuwan Janya yesterday is still receiving donations for the man’s legal defence.

In order to file a petition with the police at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to take legal action against stand-up comedian

Udom Taephanich for allegedly inciting public protests, the man, 62-year-old Veerawich Rungruangsiriphol, physically assaulted Srisuwan during a media interview.

Veerawich was ready to appear on the well-known program “Hone Krasae”

when he was detained today (Wednesday) in the parking lot of Channel 3 TV on Rama 4 Road. The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) was then approached to interview him.

The arrest of Veerawich, according to Pol Col Anek Prasuparb, deputy commander of the CSD, is related to a case from last year

in which the man was accused of assaulting Seksakol Atthawong, a former vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office,

but has nothing to do with the attack on Srisuwan. The judge issued an arrest warrant for him.

Veerawich had previously live-streamed his intention to assault Srisuwan via the “Sakdina Sua Daeng” YouTube channel in order to ”

teach him a lesson” before his attack on Srisuwan yesterday.

He explained why he decided to carry out the attack when he got home and resumed his Livestream that

Srisuwan had threatened to file complaints against anyone who demonstrated in the streets in opposition to the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-eight-year cha's term in office.

He said many of his admirers gave him spiritual support and financial contributions to his legal defence fund during the second webcast.

