Thailand
Major Phuket Road to Patong collapses after landslide | GMT
Good Morning Thailand GMT
A bank account set up by a fan of the person who attacked Srisuwan Janya yesterday is still receiving donations for the man’s legal defence.
In order to file a petition with the police at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to take legal action against stand-up comedian
Udom Taephanich for allegedly inciting public protests, the man, 62-year-old Veerawich Rungruangsiriphol, physically assaulted Srisuwan during a media interview.
Veerawich was ready to appear on the well-known program “Hone Krasae”
when he was detained today (Wednesday) in the parking lot of Channel 3 TV on Rama 4 Road. The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) was then approached to interview him.
The arrest of Veerawich, according to Pol Col Anek Prasuparb, deputy commander of the CSD, is related to a case from last year
in which the man was accused of assaulting Seksakol Atthawong, a former vice minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office,
but has nothing to do with the attack on Srisuwan. The judge issued an arrest warrant for him. GMT
Veerawich had previously live-streamed his intention to assault Srisuwan via the “Sakdina Sua Daeng” YouTube channel in order to ”
teach him a lesson” before his attack on Srisuwan yesterday.
He explained why he decided to carry out the attack when he got home and resumed his Livestream that
Srisuwan had threatened to file complaints against anyone who demonstrated in the streets in opposition to the Constitutional Court’s decision regarding
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-eight-year cha’s term in office. GMT
He said many of his admirers gave him spiritual support and financial contributions to his legal defence fund during the second webcast.
Thai activist Srisuwan’s assailant in custody as donations pour in for his defence. Druggie pays for a 10 baht snack with a meth tablet.
APEC protest risk worries govt. In the southern Thai highlands, a new species of crab was found. New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand.
Drug cartel steals seized drugs, cars, and guns from red-faced police. GMT
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Out of the shadow – India’s Congress Party appoints non-Gandhi president
Iran arrests 14 foreigners, blames “thugs” linked to “foreign enemies” for protests over woman’s death
Residents shocked by fire on Pattaya soi
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Builders uncover corrupt Thai Army practices
Indonesia temporarily bans syrup-based meds for children after discovering fatal ingredient
California ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lens from patient’s eye
Wheelchair confined New Zealand man hangs himself in Pattaya
Where to buy cheap cannabis in Bangkok
What to do in Chiang Rai: Unmissable attractions for your itinerary
Attack on master complainer was wrong says Deputy PM
Escapee prisoner captured by police on a roof in northern Thailand
Experience a luxurious wellness retreat by the beach at CHEVALA WELLNESS HUA HIN
My bitch’s slave – Are you in your pet’s power?
Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia
New Zealand gangster arrested in Thailand handed to FBI
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
-
Crime3 days ago
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Recent comments: