Art revives historical Bangkok waterside neighbourhood

Along Klong Bang Luang – once a busy canal in Bangkok – are often drawn to a pagoda in the middle of an old teak house, its battered surface is covered in moss and creepers, along with some obvious traces of a bygone era.

Formerly part of Kamphaeng Bangchak temple, the pagoda has been the centrepiece of “The Artist’s House” – Ban Silapin, as it is locally known. – since it was opened in 2009. The space is dedicated to art and offers a platform for artists to create and display their work.

Back in 2007, the community was quiet and decrepit. Boats and waterways had been superseded over by cars and roads. residents had left their wooden houses by the canal for new accommodation and careers downtown

Visitors in Klong Bang Luang may breathe new life into a declining community and help preserve its traditional way of life. To make art more accessible to the public, the House’s founders hope that businesses will be created there.

The transformation of Klong Bang Luang took place gradually as The Artist’s House became well-known among tourists from around the world. Small shops, eateries and homestays emerged along the canal, which is now part of boat tour routes.

Contemporary art and remnants of the past stand side-by-side in a lush green space behind the two-storey teak house, which once belonged to a family of goldsmiths.

For more than a decade, Klong Bang Luang has drawn visitors, many to watch rare traditional performances by a troupe of Thai puppeteers. The show was so successful that Klong Bang Luang quickly gained popularity among Thais and foreigners.

The Artist’s House was forced to close temporarily when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted tourism and social activities. The impact was felt across the neighbourhood. The free puppet show was discontinued and relocated to the Kamphaeng Bangchak temple a short walk away.

Visitors can now enjoy drinks from a small cafe, browse in the shop and gallery, or simply relax in the building and soak up the slow life by the water.